Why 'it looks right' isn't a test case: Rethinking BI quality assurance

Rethinking BI testing or quality assurance isn't about adding more steps for their own sake; it's about replacing an impression with a verifiable claim. (Image source: iStock)

A dashboard opens. The visuals render cleanly. The numbers look plausible. Someone nods, and the report is deployed.

Too many BI report outputs are signed off with nothing more than: 'It looks right.’ This is not a test case. It's an impression, formed by someone who might not know what the correct answer is supposed to be, checking a report against nothing more rigorous than their own intuition.

If BI is going to be treated as a discipline (see our recent post on LinkedIn, The Missing Discipline in Modern Data Architecture), quality assurance has to mean something more specific than a visual once over.

The failures a visual check can't catch

A report can pass every visual inspection and still be wrong, because the failures that matter in BI are the quiet ones. They don't throw errors. They don't break the refresh. They just sit there, looking exactly as trustworthy as a correct report would.

Calculation logic that's technically valid but semantically wrong , a DAX measure with a filter context that silently excludes a category, producing a number that's internally consistent but doesn't answer the question it claims to.

, a DAX measure with a filter context that silently excludes a category, producing a number that's internally consistent but doesn't answer the question it claims to. Source data format changes that occur when a source column is repurposed or redefined. Although the refresh succeeds, the business meaning of the data has changed. For example, a Priority field originally defines 3 as Medium, but after a source system update, 3 is redefined as Low, with 4 now representing Medium. Because the BI model still maps 3 to Medium, reports silently misclassify low priority incidents, leading to inaccurate analysis despite a successful refresh.

that occur when a source column is repurposed or redefined. Although the refresh succeeds, the business meaning of the data has changed. For example, a Priority field originally defines 3 as Medium, but after a source system update, 3 is redefined as Low, with 4 now representing Medium. Because the BI model still maps 3 to Medium, reports silently misclassify low priority incidents, leading to inaccurate analysis despite a successful refresh. Security misconfiguration , row-level security that leaks or restricts data because a mapping table wasn't updated.

, row-level security that leaks or restricts data because a mapping table wasn't updated. Metric meaning changes, an SLA or status field ("resolved," "closed," "breached") gets redefined in the business process without the model being updated to match.

None of these are visible from the dashboard itself. They require a test case that checks the report against a known, correct expectation, not against how confident it looks.

What a real test case looks like

Moving past "it looks right" means defining, in advance, what correct means for a given report:

A known input and a known expected output. Before the report is built or changed, document what a specific filter/measure combination should return, based on the source data, not based on what the report currently shows. A reconciliation step. Compare the report's output directly against the source system for a sample of records, not just an aggregate total that could mask offsetting errors. A security check tied to a specific identity. Log in as a defined test user and verify exactly what they can and cannot see, repeated whenever the org structure or access model changes, not just at initial build. The 'before' snapshot. Capture what the report returns today, so that after any model or logic change, you can diff the new output against the old one and explain every difference.

This is slower than eyeballing. It's also the only version of "testing" that catches the failures that matter.

Where automation fits

Manual test case design is the foundation, but it doesn't scale on its own as nobody is going to rerun a full reconciliation and regression baseline by hand every time a model changes. This is where automated and AI-assisted testing earns its place, not as a replacement for defining what "correct" means, but as the mechanism for checking it consistently:

Automatic before-and-after checking by running a report's output against a stored baseline after every model change and flagging deviations, rather than waiting for a user to notice a number moved.

by running a report's output against a stored baseline after every model change and flagging deviations, rather than waiting for a user to notice a number moved. AI-assisted anomaly detection by surfacing statistically unusual shifts in a measure's output (a sudden jump, a category that dropped to zero) for human review, rather than having someone manually eyeball trend lines.

by surfacing statistically unusual shifts in a measure's output (a sudden jump, a category that dropped to zero) for human review, rather than having someone manually eyeball trend lines. Automated RLS spot-checks by using scripted logins as defined test identities to verify access boundaries continuously, instead of only at build time.

What automation can't do is decide what correct means in the first place. A model can flag that a number changed; it can't tell you whether "resolved" was supposed to include a new case status. That judgment still belongs to the people who own the business logic. Automation just makes sure the check actually happens, every time, instead of only when someone remembers to look.

The real shift

Rethinking BI testing or quality assurance isn't about adding more steps for their own sake. It's about replacing an impression with a verifiable claim: not "it looks right," but "it matches this defined expectation, and here's how we checked." That distinction is what turns BI testing from a gut check into a discipline.

Need help maturing your BI testing? Speak to Treescape Technologies for assistance. By combining the complementary expertise of our company and our specialist sister testing company Branchline, we deliver an integrated solution that provides greater capability, broader specialist skills, and exceptional value through a single, coordinated engagement.