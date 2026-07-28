Why Microsoft 365 governance is no longer just an IT issue

Governance is essential for maintaining visibility, security and operational control.

The challenge has changed

Microsoft 365 has evolved into the operating system of the modern workplace. As organisations embrace Teams, SharePoint Online, OneDrive, Microsoft 365 Groups and the Power Platform, governance has become essential for maintaining visibility, security and operational control.

Visibility before governance

Without a consolidated view of the Microsoft 365 environment, IT teams often rely on multiple administration portals and manual reporting. This makes governance reactive instead of proactive.

Why governance matters

Strong governance reduces risk, improves compliance, protects information and enables confident digital growth.

The Exponant and Syskit approach

Exponant is introducing Syskit to help customers strengthen Microsoft 365 governance. Syskit complements Microsoft's native administration tools with a centralised governance, reporting and automation platform.

Key capabilities:

Reporting and inventory across users, licences, Teams, SharePoint Online, OneDrive, Microsoft 365 Groups and Power Platform.

Security and access management.

Governance automation.

Licence and storage optimisation.

Auditing and compliance reporting.

Business outcomes

Together, Exponant and Syskit enable organisations to gain visibility, detect risks, automate governance tasks and reduce manual administration effort.

Conclusion

Microsoft 365 governance is now a strategic business capability. Through the partnership between Exponant and Syskit, organisations can build more secure, compliant and efficiently managed digital workplaces.