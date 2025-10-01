Why MSP Flex is changing the game for the channel

Ross Anderson, Sophos BU Executive at Duxbury Networking. (Image: Duxbury Networking)

When I speak to Duxbury partners across South Africa, a common theme often comes up: margins are under pressure, customers want more for less, and managing multiple security solutions usually eats up time that could be spent winning new business. This is precisely why Duxbury believes the Sophos MSP Flex programme is a real step forward for the channel community.

Duxbury spends a lot of time looking at how to help its partners run more innovative businesses. It is not just about selling great technology, but also about creating ways for MSPs to grow sustainably, without being weighed down by complexity or cost. MSP Flex is designed with this in mind.

Only pay for what you use

One of the biggest frustrations Duxbury hears from MSPs is being locked into licences they cannot fully use. Sophos MSP Flex solves this with true pay-as-you-grow flexibility. You only pay for the active agents you have deployed. Nothing upfront or wasted licences sitting on a shelf.

This makes it far easier to match costs to client contracts and build predictable recurring revenue. If you are onboarding a new customer, you can scale up instantly. If a client scales down, so do your costs. It is a model that fits the reality of doing business in South Africa, where agility often makes the difference between keeping and losing a client.

Simplifying security management

Another pain point for MSPs is juggling multiple portals or vendor consoles. Sophos Central changes that with a single-pane-of-glass dashboard. From one cloud-based platform, you can see all your customers, manage policies, deploy protection and respond to alerts.

For busy technical teams, this matters. Less time wasted switching between systems means faster response to incidents and better service levels for clients. And because Sophos Central is intuitive, onboarding new customers is quick and painless. The result is less admin, more value.

Proven protection clients can trust

Of course, billing and management mean little without solid protection to back it up. With Sophos MSP Flex, partners gain access to Intercept X, one of the most respected endpoint security solutions in the world.

Intercept X goes beyond traditional anti-virus. It uses anti-ransomware technology, deep learning AI, exploit prevention and EDR/XDR tools to stop threats before they spread. For MSPs, this translates into fewer support tickets, quicker resolution times and happier customers who trust you to keep them safe.

More than just endpoints

While Intercept X is a strong anchor, MSP Flex is not limited to endpoints. Through the same monthly subscription model, partners can offer a broad portfolio of Sophos solutions: from next-gen firewalls to secure e-mail, mobile device management and server protection. Everything fits into one predictable billing cycle, giving you the freedom to scale services as your clients’ needs evolve.

Why this matters for South African MSPs

Cyber security is becoming more complex, and at the same time, budgets are tightening. South African businesses, especially SMEs, want strong protection, but they cannot afford inefficiency or bloated licensing costs.

MSP Flex allows the channel to bridge that gap. It keeps things simple, makes costs predictable and provides the kind of protection customers expect in a world where ransomware and phishing attacks are daily realities. For MSPs, it is also a way to move beyond the old reseller model and build sustainable, service-driven businesses.

Duxbury sees Sophos MSP Flex as a smarter way to do business. It helps MSPs free up cashflow, reduce administrative headaches and deliver top-tier security without compromise.

Duxbury wants to provide its partners with the means of turning cyber security into an opportunity. Given how competitive the South African market is, Sophos MSP Flex can become a game-changer.