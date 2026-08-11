Why ROI in the age of electricity relies on three Rs

Hanno Van Niekerk, Market Leader – sub-Saharan Africa, AVEVA.

El Niño is back, reminding us that electricity grids are going to be tested under conditions they weren’t built for. In May, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission warned that heat, drought and extreme weather are expected to challenge utility operations, even where supply appears to be adequate.

Except that utilities are already being tested in what the International Energy Agency calls the Age of Electricity.

Increasing needs – by transport, data centres and end consumers – are likely to grow electricity demand by 3.6% per year to 2030, around 50% faster than the previous decade’s average rate of 2.4%. At the same time, grids around the world are nearing or beyond their design lifetime of 40 years, adding replacement costs and affordability concerns. And as one-way grids morph into hyper-complex webs of decentralised sources, resilience is being tested anew by outages and cyber risks cascading across the system.

Intensifying all that is climate change. It cuts across operations, intensifying demand, making outages more likely and raising repair costs.

Reinvestment across the power sector to fix reliability

In response, the International Energy Agency flags the need for investment into modernising the grid, alongside improving flexibility and security. Some utilities are spending $1.4 trillion to do so. Either way, operators will need to extract more value from current assets – not least because of tight budgets or construction lead times.

That’s why the ROI debate is moving to operations. More money alone isn’t enough. Besides reinvestment, success rests on three other planks: how utilities operate their assets, how they deal with demand and how different network participants co-ordinate with each other.

In other words, the new the Rs are reinvention, reallocation and radical collaboration.

Reinventing operations: Getting better value from existing assets

With a challenging summer ahead of us, immediate wins are everyone’s top key result area. A closer look at how the grid functions in real-time can light the way to fewer forced outages and higher availability from existing facilities. A recurring theme that cropped up again at AVEVA World in Milan last month was how utilities underuse the huge volumes of data they collect from meters, sensors and network systems. Like other industries, they frequently stop at the transaction layer.

However, grid constraints hinge on many factors: interactions among assets, demand patterns and decision speed. Value comes from pulling this data together to deliver actionable industrial intelligence. Early warning, planned maintenance, less downtime, fewer energy leaks: all of this is possible with better use of existing operational data, particularly when that data is infused with artificial intelligence (AI). Think of it as maximising your digital transformation initiatives.

India’s Tata Power, a 110-year-old utility grappling with legacy issues, uses predictive analytics to understand how its assets perform across loading, ambient and operational cycles. Thanks to advanced pattern recognition and machine learning technology, engineers are now alerted to impending problems weeks or months before failure, so their early maintenance keeps critical plants humming.

They’re not alone. Predictive maintenance initiatives reduce downtime by between 35%-50% and extend asset lifespan by between 20%-40%, while lowering costs, improving safety and enhancing product quality.

Reinvention works by targeting the point where performance starts slipping.

Reallocation: Treating timing as capacity to ease infrastructure pressures

As peak demand rises, reliability often depends on a small number of “heavy load” windows. That calls for a different kind of reinvention: shifting when energy is used. When operators can see who is using power, when and where, they can spread consumption more efficiently around the clock. Automatic cleaning pumps can be moved to low-peak night hours, for example, instead of high-stress evening hours. The same logic applies to EV charging and batch processes.

Energy Queensland is dealing with load pressures from prosumers – consumers who also produce electricity – as climate change concurrently spikes demand and heats up power lines across 1 million square miles. The utility tackles that unpredictability with a single-window cloud platform that combines real‑time data on asset health, weather conditions and other variables. With real-time maps of the network flows, engineers can adjust flows as conditions change; potential asset utilisation improvements are over 20%.

Reallocation also applies across sectors. In water-scarce regions such as Jordan, for example, fixing leaks and optimising pumping saves water while rationalising peaks and troughs.

Research tells us that incentive-based demand response can reduce peak household loads by 7.3%. With demand visibility, reallocation creates headroom while upgrades work their way through approvals.

Radical collaboration: How data sharing results in fewer surprises

In 2026, power’s stress points don’t fit neat organisational charts, following rapid changes to the sector. The grid itself is now both digital and increasingly intelligent, layered with software as well as steel. It represents a highly diversified energy mix: wind, solar, storage, nuclear and fossil fuels all at once. Producers now include traditional utilities and decentralised prosumers and demand is being reshaped by data centres, electric vehicles and heat pumps.

The system has never been more integrated, yet participants often depend on isolated data. Fragmented decisions are fast becoming a systemic risk.

Radical collaboration – a connected grid – is the sector’s response to that complexity.

When utilities and large customers can act on the same picture of constraints and opportunities, load growth can be managed with fewer surprises, and flexibility becomes an ecosystem response.

That’s already beginning to happen. On the US East Coast, Dominion Energy uses a connected digital infrastructure layer to share intelligent performance insights on thousands of wind and solar sites with producers, schedulers and customers, helping co-ordinate renewable output while fulfilling net-zero commitments. For them, unified domain knowledge is reliability’s best hedge against operational shocks.

Radical collaboration is how the power sector turns co-ordination into returns. Connected ecosystems are surging across industry: co-located power and storage to bypass connection queues, data centres sharing workload information with utilities to return capacity to the grid, regional infrastructure leaders connecting energy, water and transport to improve resource efficiency and cut emissions.

Analytics and AI as infrastructure’s reliability multiplier

Grid reliability is being shaped under constraints that are unlikely to ease before the next upgrade arrives. Operators must respond to demand growth, system complexity and increasingly frequent weather events even as they wait for new investments to arrive – if at all.

Digital technologies are increasingly acting as an infrastructure multiplier. Analytics and AI are helping operators improve planning, co-ordinate grid activity in real-time and do more with less. The upshot is that grids fail less often and recover faster. Those changes tend to precede large-scale expansion, although they also determine how effective that expansion will be when it arrives.