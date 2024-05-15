Why Shenzhen China should matter to SA’s SME market

From L to R: Zhang Chaoyang, CEO of Bank of China Johannesburg, Pan Qingjiang, consul general of China in Johannesburg, Guo Ziping, director of the Development and Reform Commission of Shenzhen, and Gene Zhang, MD of Huawei SA’s Enterprise Business.

Chinese mega smart city Shenzhen considers South Africa to be its biggest trading partner in Africa – a relationship that multinational tech firm Huawei is ready to endorse and leverage.



Speaking at the China (Shenzhen)-South Africa Investment Promotion Conference, hosted recently in Sandton by the Development and Reform Commission of the Shenzhen Municipality, Guo Ziping, director of the municipality, said, “South Africa has become the largest trading partner of Shenzhen in Africa, with bilateral trade reaching 21 billion Yuan (R55.4 billion).”

Ziping added, “Over the past 40 years, Shenzhen has developed from a small fishing village on the coastal border into one of the cities with the highest economic, enterprise, innovation, and talent density in China”.

She said Shenzhen produces almost 730 000 smart phones, 15 000 integrated circuits and 117 000 computers every day.

The event took place at the Bank of China, with the objective to deepen economic and trade exchanges between Shenzhen and South African companies.

Huawei's eKit for SMEs

Shenzhen-founded ICT solution provider Huawei participated and used the opportunity to launch its eKit brand, a range of technology solutions specifically designed to support the SME market segment.

Vincent Liu, director of commercial and distribution business at Huawei South Africa’s Enterprise Business said the eKit provides SMEs with solutions for connectivity, storage, video, and intelligent collaboration.

See also Huawei academy awards showcase honours ICT instructors, students

The company acknowledges that this segment is competitive and plans to differentiate eKit by focusing on partners, users, and installers.

To gain early traction, it will follow the 'six easies' formula: easy to buy, easy to sell, easy to learn, easy to use, easy to deploy, and easy to maintain.

The products can be onboarded and maintained via the Huawei eKit app and website. They come with a 3-year warranty, and all software licences and platform management are free.