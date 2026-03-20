Why soft skills matter in today’s workplace

Soft skills development is often undervalued and overlooked. (Image: iSpring)

Soft skills training helps employees collaborate and communicate more effectively in the workplace. Any organisation can increase its chances of success by ensuring that its team members have the right abilities, and soft skills play a crucial role.

What is soft skills training?

Soft skills training focuses on helping employees develop and strengthen their non-technical, interpersonal abilities.

These skills shape how employees engage with others, including their ability to communicate clearly, work well in teams, adapt to change and manage their emotions.

Providing soft skills training supports both personal and professional growth, making it essential for organisations aiming to build a strong workforce. It helps individuals progress in their careers while also contributing to overall business success.

Benefits of soft skills training

Organisations that want to enhance workforce performance and efficiency should consider investing in soft skills development.

Such training brings a wide range of advantages, including:

Stronger employee retention. Investing in employee development encourages people to stay with the company. This reduces turnover and lowers the costs associated with hiring and training new staff.

Better customer service. One of the most noticeable outcomes is improved interaction with clients. Employees become stronger listeners, better understand customer needs, identify issues more quickly and offer effective solutions.

Higher sales performance. Soft skills play a key role in sales, especially during negotiations. They help employees build genuine connections with clients while maintaining professionalism. By understanding customer challenges and offering tailored solutions, teams can close deals more naturally and effectively.

Increased productivity. With stronger interpersonal and self-management skills, employees are better equipped to handle workplace challenges and perform their tasks more efficiently.

Greater innovation and creativity. Developing soft skills supports creative thinking and encourages new ideas, products and approaches. Employees also become more open to change, more confident in taking risks and more likely to treat setbacks as learning opportunities.

Personal and behavioural growth. Soft skills training strengthens qualities such as emotional intelligence, confidence and adaptability, all of which directly impact workplace effectiveness and professional success.

How soft skills differ from hard skills

Hard skills usually focus on the core functions of a role – such as writing, IT skills, machinery operation, business analysis, design or construction. In contrast, soft skills relate to interpersonal interactions, including communication, active listening, problem-solving and conflict resolution.

Soft skills development is frequently undervalued and overlooked. Unlike hard skills, which can be learned and refined through practice, soft skills are often more challenging to cultivate and more difficult to assess effectively.

In summary, here are the main distinctions between hard skills and soft skills:

Five key soft skills that boost employee performance

After reviewing different soft skills programmes, iSpring has highlighted the most valuable skills worth training your employees in.

The best ways to train your employees on soft skills

There are multiple ways to provide soft skills training to your team. You can offer dedicated online courses or integrate relevant soft skills modules into existing training programmes. When planning your approach, consider the following methods for developing employees’ soft skills.

Live interactive workshops

To train a group of employees in a specific soft skill, you can host a live workshop. The most effective workshops have clear, practical objectives and focus on solving real workplace challenges.

For example, to improve customer service skills, you can use role-playing exercises. A supervisor or L&D representative can act as a difficult customer, and employees practice resolving the situation. Trainers can then identify skill gaps and provide guidance to enhance customer interactions.

Coaching/mentoring

Coaching and mentoring are highly effective for developing soft skills like communication and leadership. This can take the form of peer-to-peer learning, where employees share experiences and offer feedback, or professional coaching or mentoring.

A coach works with the employee to identify goals, strengths and areas for improvement, then creates a tailored development plan. Throughout the process, the coach provides guidance and actionable feedback to help the employee enhance their skills and performance.

Soft skills assessment with 360-degree feedback

Employee soft skills can be evaluated using a 360-degree feedback survey, which gathers input from the individual, their peers, subordinates and supervisors.

Start by defining which skills to assess, such as communication, leadership, emotional intelligence or problem-solving. The feedback helps track progress over time, and results can be reviewed during one-on-one sessions. Insights from the assessment will guide targeted training to address specific development needs.

Gamification

Gamification encourages employees to actively engage in developing their soft skills through interactive, real-world scenarios. These exercises – whether handling client interactions or collaborating on team tasks – create an immersive and enjoyable learning experience while helping employees strengthen key competencies.

(Image: iSpring)

Final thoughts

Investing in soft skills training shows a forward-looking approach to employee development, acknowledging that success today depends on more than technical expertise.

As employees strengthen and apply their soft skills, organisations are better equipped to navigate challenges and achieve long-term success.

Does your organisation have a soft skills training strategy? What methods do you use, and how effective have they been? Share your experiences in the comment section below.