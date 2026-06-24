Why South African AI investments are stalling

Readiness is what closes the gap.

South African enterprises have started approving AI budgets, launching pilots and reporting progress, yet, according to IBM's 2026 CEO study, an uncomfortable truth has surfaced:

While 83% of local CEOs say they are embedding AI across multiple workflows, only 18% of their workforce actively use AI regularly.

The technology has been purchased, AI platforms are being implemented and pilots are running, yet your organisation is not seeing the expected results because the implementation has not translated into meaningful change. This is the AI execution gap, the divide between what an organisation has invested in AI and what it has actually changed as a result.

What is causing the AI execution gap?

Global research from RAND, MIT, McKinsey and Gartner points to patterns that can be directly applied to what is playing out in South African enterprises. The most widely shared statistic is that 80% of AI projects fail to deliver their intended business value. Which, if we put it in simpler terms, means that for every 30-odd proofs of concept an enterprise launches, fewer than four ever reach production.

Based on research and insights from JustSolve's own experience, here are the five major root causes observed across all pilots that did not make it to production.

Pilots are built to function in controlled environments, yet none were designed to handle real-world data, integrations and users. This is where most organisations get stuck, and the path forward becomes less straightforward, requiring them to either go back to the drawing board or abandon the pilot and move to another one, only to get the same results. The organisation's data quality and structure are not ready for the implementation of AI. Gartner finds that 85% of AI project failures trace back to poor data quality. When organisations treat data simply as an input rather than a prerequisite, the gap between a demo dataset and years of ungoverned, siloed data grows, and that is where most AI investment quietly dies. Organisations are bolting AI onto existing processes rather than redesigning how work flows. Adding AI to a process that has been problematic, disconnected and just frustrating to use will not solve the problems experienced, it will only amplify them. Governance models have not yet matured enough to handle AI systems, the risk and liability potential is still unknown, and without clear answers, organisations stall. They cycle through executive meetings that end without decisions, while the risks they are trying to avoid continue to grow unchecked. AI, if not approached correctly, is a change management nightmare. Your people have spent years building the skills they rely on, and expecting them to immediately embrace a technology that threatens their sense of security and relevance is both unrealistic and unreasonable. People need to understand before they can accept it, and if they lose confidence in AI, no platform or pilot will save the initiative.

The cost is not just the sunk budget

The cost is no longer theoretical. Globally, Uber burned through their entire 2026 AI budget in four months with nothing measurable to show for it. Closer to home, Clicks reported a R175 million revenue loss in April 2026 after implementing a system before the business was ready for it.

"What we are currently seeing in the industry is that readiness is the biggest spoke in the wheel of AI execution," says Botha van der Vyver, CEO of JustSolve Solutions. "As more organisations open up about their AI budgets and missed results, one thing becomes clear: you cannot shortcut maturity. Organisations that do not understand where they sit on the AI maturity curve are making investment decisions without a map.”

AI spend is compounding, but results are fleeting because the project was set up for failure due to a lack of readiness and understanding of the organisation's digital and AI maturity. The results don’t lie, moving fast is not strategic. It carries direct financial costs that show up in interim results and invisible costs that never make the headlines, including eroded employee trust, lost executive credibility and competitive ground that does not come back.

What closing the gap requires

Closing the AI execution gap requires organisations to understand their readiness in terms of people, data, processes and governance at a deeper, more strategic level. Data needs to be clean and reliable, workflows need to be redesigned, change management has to become a priority alongside upskilling, and every anchored initiative should be measurable, with outcomes over outputs.

"Intelligent transformation is about equipping your organisation to embrace the new way of work," van der Vyver adds. "And strategy and execution cannot be separated, neither can ambition and readiness."

A starting point is understanding where your organisation's gaps actually sit. JustSolve's Enterprise Execution Gap Assessment is designed to help leadership teams identify their specific readiness gaps and determine a clear, strategic path forward.