Why sustainable workflows are becoming a key driver of employee experience

Employee experience is increasingly recognised as a driver of productivity, retention and organisational performance. Yet one of its most influential factors often receives little attention: the efficiency and sustainability of everyday workflows.
Paper-heavy, manual processes create friction that employees experience daily. Chasing approvals, reprinting documents and navigating inconsistent systems drains time and energy, reducing the capacity for meaningful work. Over time, these frustrations erode engagement and trust in organisational systems.
“Sustainable workflows are not just about reducing paper,” says Greg Griffith, Product Marketing Manager at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa. “They are about creating clarity, reliability and flow in how work gets done, which directly impacts employee experience.”
Digital-first workflow design addresses this challenge by reducing unnecessary steps and resource consumption. When documents are captured intelligently, routed automatically and stored securely, employees spend less time managing processes and more time delivering value.
Kyocera’s approach combines intelligent capture, workflow automation and long-life devices to support sustainable operations employees can feel confident in. TASKalfa and ECOSYS devices provide reliable capture at the edge, while Square 9 Softworks enables structured, digital workflows that reduce manual handling and improve visibility.
Sustainability also plays a cultural role. Employees increasingly expect organisations to operate responsibly in practical ways. When sustainability is embedded into daily processes, it becomes part of the lived workplace experience rather than an abstract corporate commitment.
As organisations refine their sustainability strategies, many are recognising the link between efficient workflows and employee wellbeing. Reviewing how document processes support people, productivity and environmental responsibility can unlock meaningful improvements.
Kyocera encourages organisations to view sustainable workflow design as both a people and performance strategy. A workflow assessment can help identify opportunities to reduce waste, improve experience and build more resilient ways of working.
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Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa
Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa is a group company of Kyocera Document Solutions Inc., a global leading provider of total document solutions based in Osaka, Japan. The company’s portfolio includes reliable and eco-friendly MFPs and printers, as well as business applications and consultative services which enable customers to optimise and manage their document workflow, reaching new heights of efficiency. With professional expertise and a culture of empathetic partnership, the objective of the company is to help organisations put knowledge to work to drive change. For further information visit www.kyoceradocumentsolutions.co.za
Kyocera Document Solutions Inc.
Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. is a group company of Kyocera Corporation (Kyocera), a leading supplier of industrial and automotive components, semiconductor packages, electronic devices, smart energy systems, printers, copiers, and mobile phones. During the year ended March 31, 2024, the company’s consolidated sales revenue totalled 2 trillion yen (approx. US$13.3 billion). Kyocera is ranked #672 on Forbes magazine’s 2023 “Global 2000” list of the world's largest publicly traded companies and has been named among “The World’s 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies” by The Wall Street Journal.