Why sustainable workflows are becoming a key driver of employee experience

Greg Griffith, Product Marketing Team Lead at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa.

Employee experience is increasingly recognised as a driver of productivity, retention and organisational performance. Yet one of its most influential factors often receives little attention: the efficiency and sustainability of everyday workflows.

Paper-heavy, manual processes create friction that employees experience daily. Chasing approvals, reprinting documents and navigating inconsistent systems drains time and energy, reducing the capacity for meaningful work. Over time, these frustrations erode engagement and trust in organisational systems.

“Sustainable workflows are not just about reducing paper,” says Greg Griffith, Product Marketing Manager at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa. “They are about creating clarity, reliability and flow in how work gets done, which directly impacts employee experience.”

Digital-first workflow design addresses this challenge by reducing unnecessary steps and resource consumption. When documents are captured intelligently, routed automatically and stored securely, employees spend less time managing processes and more time delivering value.

Kyocera’s approach combines intelligent capture, workflow automation and long-life devices to support sustainable operations employees can feel confident in. TASKalfa and ECOSYS devices provide reliable capture at the edge, while Square 9 Softworks enables structured, digital workflows that reduce manual handling and improve visibility.

Sustainability also plays a cultural role. Employees increasingly expect organisations to operate responsibly in practical ways. When sustainability is embedded into daily processes, it becomes part of the lived workplace experience rather than an abstract corporate commitment.

As organisations refine their sustainability strategies, many are recognising the link between efficient workflows and employee wellbeing. Reviewing how document processes support people, productivity and environmental responsibility can unlock meaningful improvements.

Kyocera encourages organisations to view sustainable workflow design as both a people and performance strategy. A workflow assessment can help identify opportunities to reduce waste, improve experience and build more resilient ways of working.