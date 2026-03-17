Why the 2025 Cape Technology & Innovation Ecosystem Report matters

Get a data-driven overview of the Western Cape’s innovation landscape. (Image: UVU Africa)

Cape Town’s technology and innovation ecosystem is expanding rapidly, yet its real progress can only be understood through deeper insight that goes beyond isolated data points.

Meaningful progress depends on co-ordinated insight that captures the full picture of entrepreneurial activity, investment flows, talent development and the structural barriers shaping innovation in the region.

Ecosystem stakeholders have set a vision for Cape Town to become Africa’s first $50 billion start-up ecosystem by 2035, a milestone expected to generate approximately 250 000 jobs while strengthening the integration of talent, capital and innovation infrastructure. Achieving this vision requires reliable ecosystem intelligence that enables government, investors, founders and industry leaders to align strategies and measure progress towards long-term growth.

In support of this vision, UVU Africa convened stakeholders from across the region’s innovation economy to contribute to the 2025 Cape Technology & Innovation Ecosystem Report, developed in partnership with the City of Cape Town, Wesgro and the Western Cape government. The initiative reflects UVU Africa’s role in convening ecosystem stakeholders and translating collective insight into actionable intelligence for the region’s innovation economy.

Click here to download the report

The report provides a data-driven overview of the Western Cape’s innovation landscape, examining entrepreneurial activity, investment patterns, talent development and structural barriers that influence ecosystem growth.

The report was developed through engagement with over 180 stakeholders across start-ups, scale-ups, investors, corporates, universities and government institutions. Consultations and ecosystem convenings ensured that the insights reflect the realities experienced by those building and funding innovation ventures in the region. Stakeholder participation strengthened the credibility of the findings and created shared evidence base for future planning.

A key feature of the initiative is the Online Ecosystem Map, a platform that visualises start-ups, investors, innovation hubs, accelerators and public sector actors across the Western Cape. Organisations can review their presence on the platform and contribute updated information. Continuous updates allow the map to evolve alongside the ecosystem and provide a shared reference point for collaboration.

Together, the report and ecosystem map represent an important step towards co-ordinated ecosystem intelligence in the region. Reliable data strengthens decision-making and improves the ability of stakeholders to align around common priorities.

Why the report matters now

The report highlights several structural constraints that affect the growth of Cape Town’s innovation ecosystem. A funding gap exists between pre-seed and Series A investment stages, which limits the ability of start-ups to scale. Access to later stage capital remains a key challenge for ventures seeking to expand beyond early development.

Policy barriers also influence the flow of international talent and investment. Visa restrictions, exchange control limitations and procurement complexity continue to affect start-up expansion and collaboration.

Inclusion gaps remain another important challenge. Women account for less than 15% of founders in the ecosystem, while township entrepreneurs represent roughly 1.2% of start-up participation. Expanding participation across these groups presents an opportunity to unlock additional enterprise value and strengthen the innovation economy.

Get a data-driven overview of the Western Cape’s innovation landscape.

The data is now available in the 2025 Cape Technology & Innovation Ecosystem Report. The question is whether the stakeholders, government, industry and investors will use this report for economic growth, or continue to operate in silos.

The region hosts more than 465 start-ups, and universities in the Western Cape produce more than 25 000 graduates annually, creating a strong pipeline of emerging talent.

Investment activity reflects the region’s early-stage strength. Start-up ventures in Cape Town raised more than 2.4 billion dollars between 2019 and 2025. This performance places the city among Africa’s leading start-up ecosystems and positions Cape Town as South Africa’s strongest early-stage pipeline.

Global technology infrastructure also supports ecosystem development. The African headquarters of Amazon Web Services operates from Cape Town and strengthens digital infrastructure across the region.

The ecosystem map plays an important role in addressing these challenges. Shared visibility and clear data support targeted interventions and stronger collaboration between stakeholders.

Evidence-led ecosystem intelligence

The research methodology behind the report strengthens its value as a planning tool for the innovation ecosystem. Direct engagement with founders, investors, corporates and research institutions allowed the research team to capture operational challenges and emerging opportunities.

Founders highlighted regulatory friction and early-stage funding constraints that affect venture growth. Investors raised concerns about a limited pipeline of Series A ready companies. Universities pointed to strong research output with limited commercialisation pathways. Corporates identified procurement processes that make collaboration with start-ups difficult.

These insights provide a shared diagnostic for the ecosystem and create a foundation for co-ordinated action. Convening diverse stakeholders and translating ecosystem insight into strategic guidance supports stronger collaboration between public and private sector actors.

Why stakeholders should download the report

The report provides a practical resource for leaders working across the innovation economy.

Policymakers will gain insight into regulatory barriers affecting start-up growth and innovation development. The findings contribute to policy discussions around entrepreneurship, talent mobility and procurement reform.

Investors and venture capital firms can use the data to assess pipeline strength, funding gaps and emerging sector opportunities. Growth sectors highlighted in the research include ClimateTech, BioTech, EdTech and FinTech.

Corporates seeking innovation partnerships can use the ecosystem map to identify start-ups, accelerators and ecosystem enablers across the region. Greater visibility helps organisations connect with emerging technologies and innovation partners.

Universities and research institutions will find insights on strengthening research commercialisation and industry collaboration. Development finance institutions and international partners can use the intelligence to guide capital allocation and ecosystem support programmes.

Start-up founders and ecosystem builders can also benefit from the report by gaining a clearer understanding of funding pathways, support networks and market opportunities.

A shared vision for 2035

Reaching a $50 billion start-up ecosystem vision will require sustained collaboration between government, investors, corporates, universities and ecosystem builders. Shared data and clear insight will guide how start-ups grow, attract capital and scale into global markets.

The 2025 Cape Technology & Innovation Ecosystem Report provides a comprehensive view of the ecosystem’s strengths, growth sectors and structural challenges.

The report is one of many initiatives through which UVU Africa continues to support innovation and ecosystem development. Keep an eye on the organisation’s work as more projects and ecosystem programmes will continue to be implemented.