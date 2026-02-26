Why work area recovery (WAR) and DR sites are not a thing of the past.

The trajectory of work area recovery (WAR) has undergone a radical transformation over the last couple of years. Now considered a dormant insurance policy, the concept of the recovery seat has evolved through three distinct eras, culminating in the sophisticated environment of today. Resilient Innovations has doubled down on this to ensure that its clientele isn’t only prepared for a disruption, but is fundamentally built to withstand it.

Years prior to the 2020 pandemic, the use of WAR was largely a static exercise. Organisations viewed property and recovery sites as a compliance tick box, a necessary but rarely used expense. During this period, the usage of physical seats was not as high, reserved for annual audits, testing or rare localised disasters like fires, building floods, strikes, etc. It was a world of dedicated and syndicated desks waiting for a catastrophe that many assumed would never come. Your DR site was a physical destination you hoped you’d never have to visit.

The attack of COVID-19 on work area recovery

The onset of the pandemic turned the industry on its head and accelerated the use of WAR by a decade in a matter of months. This was the busiest period in Resilient Innovations' history. As corporate headquarters were shuttered and social distancing required decentralised operations, the demand for WAR actually surged to unprecedented levels. Resilient Innovations saw a massive spike in seat utilisation, particularly at the syndicated level, where multiple organisations cautiously shared a pool of recovery resources in order to maintain operations during national lockdowns and, during this crisis, the syndicated model was utilised beyond the company's expectations. This is when businesses realised that simply having a seat wasn't enough. By that time, more organisations had implemented cloud solutions, which perfectly complements WAR in the sense that you have your physical office space covered as well as your technological environment.

What has happened since COVID-19?

As the world emerged from the pandemic, the development of WAR hit a new phase. The rise of hybrid work meant that resilience could no longer be purely physical. This led to the increase of cloud adoption, where digital agility became the primary service used to make clients' lives easier. Resilient Innovations recognised that for WAR to be effective in 2026, it had to be fused with tech. By integrating BaaS and DRaaS directly into the company's work area recovery frameworks, Resilient Innovations removed the friction of the failover in this new era. With its cloud and WAR capabilities, Resilient Innovations ensures that even if a client loses their work office, they remain fully operational because their data is live in the Resilient Innovations' cloud and their key staff are seated in Resilient Innovations' professional property suites. This synergy between the virtual and the physical has redefined the industry standard.

A seat at the table

Today, the development of WAR has moved from the high-occupancy chaos of the pandemic into a more refined, proactive era. The "seat" is no longer just a desk and chair; it is a node in a sophisticated business resilience strategy. Resilient Innovations' current and future developments focus on "smart resilience", ensuring that whether your team is at home, in the cloud or in Resilient Innovations' recovery centres, the transition is invisible to your customers. Resilient Innovations has taken the lessons from the busiest days of the pandemic to build the most robust, cloud integrated recovery platform in the market.