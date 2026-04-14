Why your IT manager shouldn’t be your CISO

Cyber risk is a leadership challenge. (Image source: 123RF)

South African businesses find themselves in an uncomfortable middle ground. They hold enough customer data and critical infrastructure to be attractive targets, yet most cannot justify the R2 million to R4 million annual cost of a full-time chief information security officer. The result? Cyber security strategy defaults to already-stretched IT managers – people skilled at keeping systems running, but rarely equipped to navigate boardroom risk conversations or regulatory scrutiny.

This is not a hypothetical risk. Recent high-profile breaches at Liberty, Standard Bank and Stats SA have made one thing unmistakably clear: even the most established institutions are under constant siege. Cyber risk is therefore no longer a technical footnote but a leadership challenge.

The talent gap that most firms can’t win

The global cyber security skills shortage is particularly acute in South Africa, driving a war for talent that the majority of growing firms simply cannot win at full-time salary rates. This scarcity has made experienced security leadership effectively inaccessible to businesses that need it most.

The Virtual CISO (vCISO) model has become the pragmatic solution for South African businesses. It provides executive-level security strategy and governance on a fractional, flexible basis – giving businesses access to the same calibre of expertise their larger competitors rely on, without the fixed overhead. A vCISO does not simply manage tools; it translates technical risk into business language, ensuring leadership can make informed decisions with confidence. Typical vCISO engagements cover:

Risk identification, assessment and executive-level reporting.

Cyber security strategy and roadmap development aligned to business goals.

Regulatory and compliance guidance, including PCI DSS, POPIA.

Incident response planning and advisory support.

Cyber security training and awareness.

Vendor and third-party risk oversight.

Stop buying tools. Start building leadership.

The question for South African businesses in 2026 is no longer which firewall to buy. It is how to lead through an increasingly complex and hostile threat landscape. The hallmark of a resilient enterprise is not how fast it can integrate new technology, but how securely it can do so.

Group 19 Cybersecurity helps South African businesses bridge the gap between their current exposure and their future potential. Book a free vCISO consultation at group19.co.za – and find out exactly where your business stands.