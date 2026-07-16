Why your mobile network could become your next financial platform

What's your data actually costing you once it expires unused?

Every month, thousands of South Africans pay for data that expires before they've used it and park what's left of their salary in an account that quietly loses ground to inflation.

What if the company that stopped the first leak could stop the second one too?

For years, mobile networks and financial services have lived in separate worlds. One kept you connected. The other was supposed to help you manage your money.

You're probably thinking a data provider has no business anywhere near your savings. Fair enough – telcos have spent years giving people reasons not to trust them: bundles that vanish at midnight, out-of-bundle rates that sting, contracts written to confuse rather than clarify.

It seems like every provider wants a bigger slice of your wallet without giving you anything back for it. You've done the sensible things, like cut costs where you can, tried to put something away and the maths still doesn't move.

Everyone sells data, minutes and coverage, and the differences between providers keep shrinking. Money, on the other hand, still matters enormously – it's one of the few things you think about every day.

Would it be unreasonable to expect the data you paid for to still be yours next month? Have you given up on the idea that the small amounts you save each month could actually add up to something?

How Kastelo earns your trust, one step at a time

Financial progress rarely starts big. It starts with something small enough to notice: a data bundle that doesn't disappear, so the money you'd have spent re-buying data you already paid for stays in your pocket. That's the thinking behind GIGS, the no-expiry mobile network from South African fintech Kastelo.

It isn't a lot on its own. But money that stops leaking out every month is money you can actually start putting somewhere else.

From there, the logic holds: money you save on data has to live somewhere. The Kastelo Wallet is where it lands. Kastelo Pay is how you spend it.

A tax-free savings account is where you can put it to work – no tax on the growth, within the annual limits SARS allows. Tokenised stocks and gold are how you gain exposure to assets that used to be out of reach for most South Africans.

None of this needs five apps and five providers. It's one ecosystem, in the order your financial life actually moves in – data, then savings, then investing, then the long term.

What staying put costs you

What would you do with the R200-R400 a month you're currently losing to data that expires unused? For most people, the honest answer is: nothing, because it disappears before they even notice it's gone. GIGS keeps that money in your pocket. The Wallet catches it. The TFSA lets it grow – no tax on the growth, within the annual limits SARS allows.

Kastelo's upcoming Retirement Annuity and Direct Investment products extend the same idea further out, so the money you're not losing today can keep working for you decades from now without you needing to leave the platform to make that happen.

Who's actually helping you keep more of what you earn?

Every provider will keep competing on data prices – someone will always be R10 cheaper this month. But that's not the question that matters for your money. The question is who stops you from losing money you've already earned, and helps you do something with it once it's not disappearing?

So what's your data actually costing you once it expires unused, and what would it take for that money to start working for you instead?

Get the Kastelo app and see where the money you stop losing could go.

Kastelo Stocks and gold are investments, not savings products. Prices can go up or down, and tokenised gold values track the global gold price. There are no guaranteed returns. This press release is for education, not financial advice – invest only what you can afford to leave untouched. Kastelo is an authorised financial services provider (FSP 51074), regulated by the FSCA and SARB.