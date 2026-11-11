Why your SaaS renewal strategy is leaking cash

Traci Maynard, ICT channel and partnership specialist.

I’ve spent a lot of time lately looking at how we, as a channel, handle the lifeblood of our businesses. SaaS subscription renewals. The bread and butter of any SaaS company have to be the renewals. The predictable revenue, the ease of budgeting and the ability to set targets for the sales teams.

However, I have often wondered what if the client does not renew? The enormous number of tools available means competition is rife; margins are at an all-time low and technology moves fast.

I was always fascinated when the reps of software vendors would only reach out to the end customer for their renewal, 60 days before the due date.

What happened to the other 10 months of the year? Where were you then? Where were you to discuss if the technology implemented in their business was still adding value? Are there any new business requirements that could potentially impact the renewal cycle of one vendor?

We talk about "predictable revenue" but for many of us, that predictability is a house of cards built on auto-renewal clauses that clients are starting to despise.

It’s the low-hanging fruit of a recurring revenue that allows managed service providers (MSPs) and distributors to incentivise sales and renewals teams on % of renewals. The vendors drive that metric hard in some cases and in fact some distributors have found that AI is the answer to on time renewals without the need for intervention from a human being.

However, what happens when the end client does not want to renew? Salespeople lose out and the client simply moves on. It’s a tough reality, right?

We talk about "predictable revenue" but for many of us, that predictability is a house of cards built on auto-renewal clauses that clients are starting to despise. In 2026, the landscape has shifted. Clients are more sceptical, and financial decision-makers are scrutinising every line item.

If we’re only showing up at the 60-day mark, we’ve already lost the narrative.

The myth of the 60-day window

The sources I’ve been tracking lately tell a different story about timing. While many vendors stall, claiming it’s "too early" to talk, that’s usually a tactic to reduce the client’s bargaining power.

For a meaningful negotiation, one where the client feels they are getting value rather than being held hostage, we need to be talking 90 to 120 days out. For big ERP or Microsoft Enterprise Agreements, you’re looking at 18 months of lead time to actually drive a strategic outcome.

Renewals shouldn't be a transaction; they should be a continuous process that starts the day the contract is signed. If we aren’t checking in to see if the ROI is actually there, someone else will. It costs about $1.60 to acquire $1 of new ARR, but only $0.69 to expand an existing customer.

The math is clear: our biggest growth lever isn’t the next big "close"; it’s the clients we already have.

The AI double-edged sword

We’ve all heard that AI is the "answer" to on-time renewals. And sure, automation platforms like Baremetrics or ManageEngine can handle the "invisible recovery" of failed payments − which, by the way, accounts for a staggering 20% to 40% of all churns.

But there’s a darker side to the AI trend: the “AI tax”. In 2025 and 2026, we’re seeing vendors bundle AI features into existing products with 20% to 37% markups, often whether the client wants them or not.

As intermediaries, our job is to protect our clients from this. If they aren’t using the AI features, why are we letting them pay the premium?

Why clients walk (and how to stop them)

When a client doesn't renew, it’s usually for one of three reasons:

Usage drift: They’re paying for 500 seats, but only 320 people are actually logging in.

Shadow IT: They’ve found a different tool that was easier for a specific department to buy without IT’s help.

The "silent" churn: The card on file expired or hit a fraud hold, and nobody reached out until it was too late.

This is where MSPs and distributors can move from being "the middleman" to being the "indispensable advisor". By using contract management tools − think Termedora for SMBs or Zylo for enterprises − we can give our clients the visibility they lack.

We can show them exactly where their money is being wasted on "seat creep" before the renewal invoice creates a crisis.

The bottom line

If we treat renewals as a rubber-stamp exercise, we’re leaving money on the table and inviting competitors to eat our lunch.

We need to bridge the gap between the finance team (who sees the spend) and the IT team (who sees the utilisation).

So, my challenge to you is this: stop waiting for the 60-day alert. Start using the data you already have to be the voice of value in the other 10 months of the year. Because if we don't show our clients why they need the technology, they’ll eventually find a reason why they don’t.