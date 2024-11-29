Wide world of warehousing, with Honeywell, Kemtek

Kemtek: The wide world of warehousing, with Honeywell and Kemtek. (Image: Supplied)

With a history dating back well over 2 000 years in its earliest forms, warehousing is one of the defining practices in and of settled and stable human civilisations.

As a central cog in the supply chain, it shares a symbiotic relationship with logistics and transport, but by its very nature and physical locations, warehousing itself has developed largely outside of the public view, unlike the retail industry, for instance.

Just about every industry that deals in manufactured goods, including their raw materials and components, relies on warehouses and storage depots, as do the fresh food and beverage sectors, making warehousing an invaluable and indispensable asset to commerce. This remains true regardless of changing trends in consumer behaviour, such as online shopping.

Revolutions in warehousing

While there have been many revolutionary advances in warehousing and storage, driven by the industrial revolution and mass production (faster transport between hubs, modern building methods, the forklift and refrigeration, particularly in food and beverage), one of the most important breakthroughs arrived almost exactly 50 years ago – relatively recently, all considered – in the form of the bar code.

Breathtaking breakthroughs: the bar code, auto ID and computerisation

Famously, the first product to be scanned with a bar code was a pack of Wrigley’s chewing gum, on 26 June 1974 at Troy’s Marsh Supermarket in Ohio, USA. Today, nearly 5 billion bar codes are scanned every day. But the bar code would go much further than the grocery checkout line.

Indeed, it was in warehousing and logistics that bar coding truly proved its worth. Early bar code technology gave rise to automatic identification and data capture (AIDC, also known as auto ID) methods that have made scanners quicker and more accurate, in terms of inventory control, tracking, packing, picking and more. Later, the humble bar code scanner and printer were joined in the auto ID family by RFID (radio frequency identification) technology and today’s rugged mobile devices, spawned by massive progress in computing and miniaturisation.

Honeywell heritage and Kemtek support

Honeywell has a deep heritage in automation that spans more than five decades. Innovation is in the company’s DNA, making it an integral part of the evolution of automation solutions. From the first control system to digital technology and distributed control elements, to the creation of the bar code, to deploying industrial cyber security solutions, Honeywell enables customers to enhance the safety, sustainability, resilience and productivity of their people, plants and assets.

Today, Honeywell provides a host of robust warehousing auto ID products for a warehousing industry that is essential to commerce, as well as other products up and down the supply chain. These include bar code scanners, readers and imagers, mobile computers and industrial printers.

These Honeywell products and systems are backed by Kemtek factory-trained specialists and after-sales services across the SADC region, and bolstered by over 40 years of Kemtek’s experience in bar coding and auto ID.

Honeywell warehousing products from Kemtek

The Honeywell CK65 is a rugged, powerful and reliable workhorse computer designed to streamline and error-proof warehouse work for two full shifts. The only solution promising Android R Upgrade, the CK65’s Mobility Edge common platform minimises costs, effort and risk for business, future-proofs investment and accelerates time-to-value. The CK65 is IP64 rated with multiple drop tests (2.4m drops to concrete over the entire operation temperature range and 2 000 1m tumbles).

Honeywell CK65

The Granit XP 1991iXLR ultra-rugged long range scanner is designed to offer premium scanning performance and full range scanning depth to drive efficiency and reliability in mission-critical applications. Its high durability supports low total cost of ownership. The Granit XLR is form-fit for a variety of workflow applications from no-sacrifice near field scanning to extreme long range scanning operations enhancing workflow productivity.

Honeywell Granite 1991iXLR

Honeywell designed the Thor VM3 vehicle mounted computer for the toughest warehousing & distribution centre environments, manufacturing facilities and freight operations. In fact, it’s the industry’s most capable full-size vehicle-mounted mobile computer. The VM3 computer combines a 30.73 cm (12.1 in) display with innovative features such as Smart Dock and field-replaceable front panel that deliver rapid value for your workflows, indoors and outdoors.

The durable PM45 Series industrial printer is designed for high quality label printing in hostile environments. It offers high-precision and high-volume printing along with track-and-trace functionality to increase production efficiency in sectors such as warehousing, food and beverage, manufacturing and distribution management. Its WWAN connectivity enables 24/7 data communication and real-time visibility of critical data from various locations.

Designed to last in demanding warehousing, manufacturing & field operations, the Honeywell ScanPal EDA10A rugged lightweight tablet meets the MIL-STD-810H drop specification and uses Gorilla Glass 5 to minimise damage to the display screen. The hard protective boot increases the drop specification up to 6.6 feet (2 metres) on concrete. The device also complies with the MIL-STD-810H vibration specification for vehicle mounting applications. WiFi 6 provides reliable, high-performance network communications while roaming.

