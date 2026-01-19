WiFi 7: From last hop to intelligent edge

Martin May, business development: networks at Duxbury Networking.

For 20 years, 'critical' meant 'wired'. If an application was latency-sensitive, you ran a cable. WiFi 7 changes that design approach.

With the standard now formal and certification active since early 2024, South African corporates can plan against a stable target and treat the access layer as a place where real work gets done.

WiFi 7 combines wider 320MHz channels and 4096-QAM with multi-link operation (MLO), which enables capable clients to transmit and receive across bands simultaneously.

In practice, you can aggregate links for throughput, or keep a second link for redundancy to avoid interference turning into jitter. It is a practical way to turn 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz into a coordinated fabric rather than three isolated lanes.

Why upgrade cycles are pulling forward

This is not about achieving the theoretical 46Gbps figure achieved in lab conditions. It is about getting headroom and predictability that removes the “plug in for the important stuff” mindset.

Companies see three day-to-day gains: lower and more consistent latency, multi-gigabit device rates under ideal conditions, and far better behaviour in crowded spaces. That is why refresh plans are accelerating across campuses and branches.

The density story is often the clincher. The 6GHz band gives access to wide, relatively uncongested channels. WiFi 7 then adds scheduling improvements so one person’s large transfer is less likely to freeze everyone else’s video. Offices stay responsive when many devices share the same space.

That is the difference users notice in meeting rooms, teaching spaces, trading pods and production areas.

that starts to feel wired

When the wireless edge delivers multi-gigabit throughput, lower, more consistent latency and fast recovery from interference, the line between wireless and wired starts to blur. Workloads that once demanded a switch port can live comfortably on the air. That changes how we design.

Access points are no longer only radios . Vendors are shipping platforms that run lightweight functions at the edge, from inspection and location services, to analytics that shorten feedback loops and reduce backhaul load. Policy is also consistent across wired and wireless through unified management, reducing operational friction and avoiding duplicate playbooks.

This shift enables use cases that were awkward on older WiFi. Manufacturing teams can bring guided assembly, mobile cameras and remote assistance onto the floor without dragging cables across safety zones.

Healthcare environments gain more predictable airtime for patient monitoring and mobile imaging on the 6GHz band. On trading floors, low-latency high-density wireless lets desks reconfigure quickly, while market-data visualisations remain fluid.

Even everyday knowledge work improves because large syncs no longer stall calls, and cloud apps retain their snap during peaks.

The experience users actually feel

Most people judge networks by feel. Meetings start without a hitch. Screens cast without fuss. Apps stay responsive when more people join. MLO helps here by allowing devices to keep a second link ready for make-before-break roaming, so calls do not collapse at doorways.

The “clean-air” effect of 6GHz, combined with refined scheduling, means shared rooms can handle more laptops and IOT devices without descending into contention. The result is a network that fades into the background because it simply works.

WiFi 7 does not replace Ethernet everywhere, but it removes the automatic assumption that critical equals wired.

That performance also unlocks new classes of experience. High-resolution wireless displays feel wired in rooms where HDMI once ruled. XR becomes a daily tool rather than a demo, thanks to lower latency and multi-link resilience, which create a smoother user experience. Professional-grade wireless cameras and creation tools stream reliably in busy spaces instead of overwhelming everything else.

How to plan for WiFi 7

Three considerations matter most in local refresh cycles.

Design for 6GHz from the outset. The performance story depends on spectrum. Survey materials and attenuation carefully in the typical concrete-and-steel buildings here, and place access points to exploit the clean 6GHz channels where they matter most.

ICASA’s decision to open the lower 6GHz band for licence-exempt use makes this practical.

Engineer for predictability, not only peak speed. Use MLO for redundancy and aggregation, configure quality of service with intent, and size channels when latency budgets are tight. The goal is steady behaviour under load, not a single impressive PHY rate in a lab.

Refresh endpoints deliberately. You only unlock the full benefit when clients support MLO and 6GHz. Stage device refreshes so the most visible roles and spaces get WiFi 7-capable endpoints early. That is where staff and customers will feel the improvement first.

When the access layer is fast, predictable and locally smart, the network stops dictating where work can happen. It becomes an enabler of how teams want to work and how spaces need to evolve.

That is the intelligent edge South African businesses can design for now that WiFi 7 is real.