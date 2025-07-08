Windows 10 support to end in October 2025, South Africans urged to upgrade before it’s too late

Support for Windows 10 will end on 14 October. (Image: Supplied)

Microsoft has officially announced that support for Windows 10 will end on 14 October 2025, leaving just under five months for users to upgrade before security updates and critical patches are permanently discontinued.

This milestone affects millions of users across South Africa, particularly in education, small business and government sectors, many of whom still rely on Windows 10 as their daily operating system.

Time running out for Windows 10 users

After 14 October 2025, Microsoft will no longer provide:

Security updates

Bug fixes

Technical support

“Running Windows 10 past the deadline is a major cyber security risk,” warns the team at Universe Direct, South Africa’s trusted supplier of reconditioned IT equipment. “Outdated systems are prime targets for ransomware, phishing attacks and malware.”

What is TPM 2.0 – and why you should care

One of the key reasons many users can’t simply upgrade to Windows 11 is TPM 2.0, or Trusted Platform Module version 2.0. This chip provides advanced hardware-based security features, including encryption for your credentials and protection against tampering.

Most older PCs (especially those manufactured before 2018) do not include a TPM 2.0 chip or have it disabled by default. That means they cannot run Windows 11, even if performance is otherwise acceptable.

Reconditioned Windows 11 PCs: Smart, compliant and budget-friendly

Universe Direct offers a wide selection of Windows 11-compatible reconditioned laptops and desktops, built for performance and compliance:

Fully tested for TPM 2.0 support

Fast SSD drives and Intel Core i5/i7 CPUs

Significantly lower cost than new machines

than new machines Ideal for business, education and personal use

“We help clients avoid unnecessary replacement costs,” Universe Direct notes. “You can still upgrade affordably and meet the October deadline.”

Act now, migration support available

With only a few months to go, Universe Direct is assisting individuals, schools and businesses with:

Identifying Windows 11-ready systems

Secure data transfer and backup

Bulk upgrade quotes and warranties

Trade-in and bulk buybacks

Remote and on-site set-up support

To browse available stock or request a quote, visit www.universedirect.co.za or speak to a consultant today.

Why Universe Direct?

Universe Direct is a leading supplier of reconditioned IT hardware in South Africa. From laptops to desktops and monitors, the company provides affordable, high-performance solutions with quality checks and warranties, trusted by schools, NGOs and businesses nationwide.

Stay secure. Stay updated. Stay productive with Universe Direct.

Tel: (021) 551 6254

Web: https://www.universedirect.co.za/

E-mail: sales@universedirect.co.za

Address: 53 Bell Crescent, Westlake Business Park, Westlake, Cape Town