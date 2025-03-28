Winners of Wired4Women Awards 2025 to be revealed on 3 April

The countdown is on for the announcement of the winners of the 2025 Wired4Women Awards.
An initiative of the Wired4Women Tech Forum, in partnership with ITWeb Brainstorm and Telkom, the Wired4Women Awards recognise outstanding women working in the South African tech industry, aiming to foster inclusion, honour female role models and open doors for future generations of tech leaders. Telkom has been the lead sponsor since the inception of this unique awards programme, which recognises achievement across 13 categories – from top-level executives to rising stars. In particular, Telkom champions leadership and innovation as the sponsor of the CIO of the Year and Top Tech Innovator categories.
The call for nominations received an overwhelming response, with hundreds of submissions. The shortlist selection was the first stage of a rigorous judging process conducted by a jury that includes Wired4Women board members, ITWeb editors, industry experts and academics.
“Our mission at Wired4Women is to amplify the exceptional work women do in the technology sector, ensuring corporate South Africa functions well. These awards celebrate female excellence and the women making a significant impact in their businesses and communities,” says Nomonde White-Ndlovu, CIO of Bidvest Bank and chair of the Wired4Women Tech Forum. “We had an incredible calibre of winners last year, and this year’s nominations are just as impressive. It’s been tough to narrow them down.”
Here are the finalists, in alphabetical order, according to their first name:
Visionary female tech leaders honoured at inaugural awards
CIO of the Year
- Jenny Mohanlall, senior director: information technology, DHL
- Kerusha Kanjee, CIO, Investec Wealth and Investment International
- Mathabo Nakene Mginqi, VP − ICT and CIO, UNISA
- Tumelo Zwane, CIO, Special Investigating Unit
- Unathi Mtya, group chief information and digital officer, African Bank
CISO of the Year
- Dr Brenda Didi-Quvane, chief risk officer: group digital and technology office, Momentum Group
- Cheryl Modise, chief information security officer, Telkom
- Emily Manganyi, head of business advisory services: chief security office, Absa
- Nadia Veeran-Patel, CISO, LRMG
- Misokuhle Thusi, head of IT security, SABC
- Sithembile Songo, head of security, Eskom
Tech Business Leader
- Adetola Bakinson, founder and director, Meli Zekaya Services
- Kim Sacree, MD, Seacom South Africa
- Ria Pinto, country GM and technology leader, IBM
- Siddika Osman, CEO, Nkgwete IT Solutions
Trailblazing Career in ICT
- Makaziwe Makamba, digital transformation, National School of Government
- Nomusa Keninda, e-learning specialist and founder of the Mpumalanga ICT Club
- Noxolo Kubheka-Dlamini, chief digital and information officer, Telkom
- Pansy Tlakula, advocate, chairperson, Information Regulator of South Africa
- Pragashani Reddy, executive director: digital, Absa Group
- Unathi Mtya, group chief information and digital officer, African Bank
Tech Entrepreneur
- Anna Collard, SVP content strategy and evangelist Africa, KnowBe4
- Chante Venter, co-founder and CEO, Wise Move
- Gaefele Meko, MD, Unlimited Treasure
- Connie Bloem, co-founder and MD, Mesh.trade
- Megan Enerson, CEO and founder, Fempreneurs
Tech 4 Good
- Angel Selebano, PR and marketing manager, ZA Domain Name Authority
- Avashna Ramnarain, founder and CEO, Masterminds at Play
- Mara Glennie, founder and CEO, TEARS Foundation
- Nitasha Pillay, founder, Tech Society KZN
- Zandile Mkwanazi, CEO, GirlCode
Tech Innovator
- Carol Atkinson, managing partner of Exponential Integration for Top Tech Innovation, Momentum
- Natalie Miller, co-founder, XRGlobal
- Sandika Daya, senior manager, IT governance, risk and compliance, MultiChoice
- Zethu Lubisi, acting manager: ICT service delivery, Wits University
Mentor of the Year
- Delia Kench, HOD IT, Assumption Convent School (TeacherWorks and FunWorks)
- Livonia Mosipha, lead scrum master, Absa
- Patricia Ngema, service delivery manager, Gordon Institute of Business Science
- Shaleenah Marie, head of learning and development, Siemens
- Professor Stella Bvuma, director, University of Johannesburg's School of Consumer Intelligence and Information Systems
IT Business Development Executive
- Julie Noizeux Inder, channel manager and lead, Fortinet
- Kim Sacree, MD, Seacom South Africa
- Liza Nolte, new business development manager, AfriGIS
- Ronelle Naidoo, chief sales officer, Mint Group
- Tumi Chamayou, chief enterprise business officer, MTN
Rising Star: Security
- Denielle Rawthee, cyber security officer, Vodacom
- Laura Martin, penetration tester, Capitec
- Monique Leask, information and cyber security manager, Sun International
- Natalie Aphane, information security analyst, Bidvest Bank
- Nimisha Kunnil Antony, senior IT auditor, MultiChoice
Rising Star: Cloud
- Ellen Masego Kekana, junior consultant: cloud infrastructure, Altron Digital Business
- Samukelisiwe Mvuyana, Biz DevOps engineer, Nedbank
- Sebina Thobei, technical specialist, Microsoft
- Siphesihle Mbonxa, cloud and DevOps engineer, Nedbank
- Thandiwe Khalaki, data engineer/AWS cloud practitioner, African Bank
Rising Star: Emerging Tech
- Kutlwano Ngwarati, founder and CEO, High Risers
- Nicole Barlow, VP of sales, Duplo
- Precious Lesupi, innovation, QueersCode
- Tanaka Dhliwayo, founder, Tanie Codes Org
- Tasneem Essop, consultant/analyst (emerging technologies), KPMG
Top Tech Student
- Kgaugelo Mphelo, student, Tshwane University of Technology
- Modukoana Gamlashe, student, Tshwane University of Technology
- Olerato Monye, ICT academic mentor and tutor, Tshwane University of Technology
- Rejoice Chitengu, master’s student, Wits University
- Zethu Lubisi, acting manager: ICT service delivery, Wits University
Who will win?
The winners of the 2025 Wired4Women Awards will be revealed at the Wired4Women Banquet on 3 April in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.
Watch this space and follow #Wired4WomenAwards and #W4WAwards2025.
Share