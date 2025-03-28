Winners of Wired4Women Awards 2025 to be revealed on 3 April

The winners of the 2025 Wired4Women Awards will be revealed at the Wired4Women Banquet.

The countdown is on for the announcement of the winners of the 2025 Wired4Women Awards.

An initiative of the Wired4Women Tech Forum, in partnership with ITWeb Brainstorm and Telkom, the Wired4Women Awards recognise outstanding women working in the South African tech industry, aiming to foster inclusion, honour female role models and open doors for future generations of tech leaders. Telkom has been the lead sponsor since the inception of this unique awards programme, which recognises achievement across 13 categories – from top-level executives to rising stars. In particular, Telkom champions leadership and innovation as the sponsor of the CIO of the Year and Top Tech Innovator categories.

The call for nominations received an overwhelming response, with hundreds of submissions. The shortlist selection was the first stage of a rigorous judging process conducted by a jury that includes Wired4Women board members, ITWeb editors, industry experts and academics.

“Our mission at Wired4Women is to amplify the exceptional work women do in the technology sector, ensuring corporate South Africa functions well. These awards celebrate female excellence and the women making a significant impact in their businesses and communities,” says Nomonde White-Ndlovu, CIO of Bidvest Bank and chair of the Wired4Women Tech Forum. “We had an incredible calibre of winners last year, and this year’s nominations are just as impressive. It’s been tough to narrow them down.”

Here are the finalists, in alphabetical order, according to their first name:

CIO of the Year

Jenny Mohanlall, senior director: information technology, DHL

Kerusha Kanjee, CIO, Investec Wealth and Investment International

Mathabo Nakene Mginqi, VP − ICT and CIO, UNISA

Tumelo Zwane, CIO, Special Investigating Unit

Unathi Mtya, group chief information and digital officer, African Bank

CISO of the Year

Dr Brenda Didi-Quvane, chief risk officer: group digital and technology office, Momentum Group

Cheryl Modise, chief information security officer, Telkom

Emily Manganyi, head of business advisory services: chief security office, Absa

Nadia Veeran-Patel, CISO, LRMG

Misokuhle Thusi, head of IT security, SABC

Sithembile Songo, head of security, Eskom

Tech Business Leader

Adetola Bakinson, founder and director, Meli Zekaya Services

Kim Sacree, MD, Seacom South Africa

Ria Pinto, country GM and technology leader, IBM

Siddika Osman, CEO, Nkgwete IT Solutions

Trailblazing Career in ICT

Makaziwe Makamba, digital transformation, National School of Government

Nomusa Keninda, e-learning specialist and founder of the Mpumalanga ICT Club

Noxolo Kubheka-Dlamini, chief digital and information officer, Telkom

Pansy Tlakula, advocate, chairperson, Information Regulator of South Africa

Pragashani Reddy, executive director: digital, Absa Group

Unathi Mtya, group chief information and digital officer, African Bank

Tech Entrepreneur

Anna Collard, SVP content strategy and evangelist Africa, KnowBe4

Chante Venter, co-founder and CEO, Wise Move

Gaefele Meko, MD, Unlimited Treasure

Connie Bloem, co-founder and MD, Mesh.trade

Megan Enerson, CEO and founder, Fempreneurs

Tech 4 Good

Angel Selebano, PR and marketing manager, ZA Domain Name Authority

Avashna Ramnarain, founder and CEO, Masterminds at Play

Mara Glennie, founder and CEO, TEARS Foundation

Nitasha Pillay, founder, Tech Society KZN

Zandile Mkwanazi, CEO, GirlCode

Tech Innovator

Carol Atkinson, managing partner of Exponential Integration for Top Tech Innovation, Momentum

Natalie Miller, co-founder, XRGlobal

Sandika Daya, senior manager, IT governance, risk and compliance, MultiChoice

Zethu Lubisi, acting manager: ICT service delivery, Wits University

Mentor of the Year

Delia Kench, HOD IT, Assumption Convent School (TeacherWorks and FunWorks)

Livonia Mosipha, lead scrum master, Absa

Patricia Ngema, service delivery manager, Gordon Institute of Business Science

Shaleenah Marie, head of learning and development, Siemens

Professor Stella Bvuma, director, University of Johannesburg's School of Consumer Intelligence and Information Systems

IT Business Development Executive

Julie Noizeux Inder, channel manager and lead, Fortinet

Kim Sacree, MD, Seacom South Africa

Liza Nolte, new business development manager, AfriGIS

Ronelle Naidoo, chief sales officer, Mint Group

Tumi Chamayou, chief enterprise business officer, MTN

Rising Star: Security

Denielle Rawthee, cyber security officer, Vodacom

Laura Martin, penetration tester, Capitec

Monique Leask, information and cyber security manager, Sun International

Natalie Aphane, information security analyst, Bidvest Bank

Nimisha Kunnil Antony, senior IT auditor, MultiChoice

Rising Star: Cloud

Ellen Masego Kekana, junior consultant: cloud infrastructure, Altron Digital Business

Samukelisiwe Mvuyana, Biz DevOps engineer, Nedbank

Sebina Thobei, technical specialist, Microsoft

Siphesihle Mbonxa, cloud and DevOps engineer, Nedbank

Thandiwe Khalaki, data engineer/AWS cloud practitioner, African Bank

Rising Star: Emerging Tech

Kutlwano Ngwarati, founder and CEO, High Risers

Nicole Barlow, VP of sales, Duplo

Precious Lesupi, innovation, QueersCode

Tanaka Dhliwayo, founder, Tanie Codes Org

Tasneem Essop, consultant/analyst (emerging technologies), KPMG

Top Tech Student

Kgaugelo Mphelo, student, Tshwane University of Technology

Modukoana Gamlashe, student, Tshwane University of Technology

Olerato Monye, ICT academic mentor and tutor, Tshwane University of Technology

Rejoice Chitengu, master’s student, Wits University

Zethu Lubisi, acting manager: ICT service delivery, Wits University

Who will win?

The winners of the 2025 Wired4Women Awards will be revealed at the Wired4Women Banquet on 3 April in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.

Watch this space and follow #Wired4WomenAwards and #W4WAwards2025.