WIOCC officially pens NTT data centre deal

Martin Springer, senior director for infrastructure solutions for NTT DATA in SA, and Joshua Smythwood, group chief of mergers and acquisitions officer at WIOCC, at the signing ceremony. (Image: Supplied)

NTT DATA South Africa (previously known as Dimension Data) today officially signed its six-year agreement with Open Access Data Centres (OADC), a WIOCC Group company, for OADC to acquire seven NTT DATA data centres in SA.

The centres were previously operated by Internet Solutions (IS).

The seven data centres are in Bloemfontein, Cape Town, East London, Bryanston and Parklands in Johannesburg, Gqeberha, and Umhlanga.

See also CompCom greenlights Africa Data Centres acquisition

The agreement, first announced to markets on 31 December 2025, was signed today by Joshua Smythwood, group chief of mergers and acquisitions officer at WIOCC, and Martin Springer, senior director for infrastructure solutions for NTT DATA in SA, at the WIOCC Group’s offices in Fourways, Johannesburg.

OADC has several data centres, located in Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg, that provide services, including co-location and connectivity.

As part of the agreement, OADC purchased the data centres and leased them back to NTT DATA SA, which will remain the primary point of contact for clients and continue delivering all services from these facilities, while OADC assumes responsibility for day-to-day data centre operations.

The partners stressed the deal will not impact service delivery to NTT Data SA clients.

“For NTT DATA clients, this transition is designed to be seamless. Services will continue without disruption and client engagement channels remain unchanged,” said Springer.

“NTT DATA’s local strategy is to streamline its portfolio by divesting non-core, asset-heavy operations and sharpening its focus on integrated technology and managed co-location services.”

Smythwood said Africa’s digital economy is growing, with data volumes expanding and AI redefining how businesses and governments operate. The acquisition is a milestone for the companies and important for the future of digital infrastructure in SA and the continent, he added.

“Behind this growth is highly interconnected, accessible digital infrastructure, which is the foundation of economic development,” said Smythwood, noting that OADC views SA as a digital hub, and investing in the country means investment in Africa as well.

He said OADC and WIOCC Group’s approach is to foster innovation and infrastructure evolution to develop open access competition.

“This acquisition is a clear step in WIOCC Group’s wider Pan-Africa digital infrastructure strategy of expanding its data centre and connectivity business and specifically in OADC’s commitment to expand high-quality, carrier-neutral data centre infrastructure in South Africa.

“By assuming ownership and day-to-day operations of these facilities, we enable NTT DATA South Africa to sharpen its focus on client delivery, while OADC ensures resilient, scalable and future-ready data centre operations.”

The companies add that this agreement does not affect NTT DATA’s Global Data Centre, Johannesburg 1, which continues to operate as usual.