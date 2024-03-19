Wired4Women Award: All nominations must be in by 24 March

Due to popular demand, the deadline for the inaugural Wired4Women Awards nominations has been extended by just a few days - all submissions must be by Sunday, 24 March.
These awards are an initiative of the Wired4WomenTech Forum, in association with ITWeb Brainstorm and Telkom, aiming to address the gender equality imbalance in the South African tech sector by celebrating its exceptional female leaders and role models, as well as the rising stars and outstanding tech students.
There are 11 award categories looking to acknowledge leadership, entrepreneurship, innovation, community impact, and talent:
- Leader of the Year (CIO, CTO, CISO)
- Tech Entrepreneur
- Top Tech Innovator
- Tech for Good
- IT Business Development Executive
- Rising Star in Security
- Rising Star in Cloud
- Rising Star in Coding
- Top Tech Student
- Mentor of the Year
- Trailblazer
The judging panel, including Wired4Women board members, Telkom executives, ITWeb editors and other senior industry representatives, will determine the winners. The finalists will be revealed at the end of April and the announcement of the winners will take place at a gala Wired4Women event in Sandton, Johannesburg, on 22 May.
Nominations close at midnight on Sunday, 24 March!
Please do your bit to help us shine a spotlight on the women shaping our industry's future! Nominate your favourites now!
https://www.itweb.co.za/event/wired4women-awards-2024/
