Wired4Women Award: All nominations must be in by 24 March

Nominations close at midnight on Sunday, 24 March.

Due to popular demand, the deadline for the inaugural Wired4Women Awards nominations has been extended by just a few days - all submissions must be by Sunday, 24 March.

These awards are an initiative of the Wired4WomenTech Forum, in association with ITWeb Brainstorm and Telkom, aiming to address the gender equality imbalance in the South African tech sector by celebrating its exceptional female leaders and role models, as well as the rising stars and outstanding tech students.

There are 11 award categories looking to acknowledge leadership, entrepreneurship, innovation, community impact, and talent:

Leader of the Year (CIO, CTO, CISO)

Tech Entrepreneur

Top Tech Innovator

Tech for Good

IT Business Development Executive

Rising Star in Security

Rising Star in Cloud

Rising Star in Coding

Top Tech Student

Mentor of the Year

Trailblazer

The judging panel, including Wired4Women board members, Telkom executives, ITWeb editors and other senior industry representatives, will determine the winners. The finalists will be revealed at the end of April and the announcement of the winners will take place at a gala Wired4Women event in Sandton, Johannesburg, on 22 May.

Nominations close at midnight on Sunday, 24 March!

Please do your bit to help us shine a spotlight on the women shaping our industry's future! Nominate your favourites now!

https://www.itweb.co.za/event/wired4women-awards-2024/