Wired4Women Awards 2025: Nominate exceptional tech women

The 2025 Wired4Women Awards are now open for nominations.

With 13 categories spanning C-level leadership, to innovators, entrepreneurs, emerging talents and students, these awards aim to honour the outstanding achievements of women across the South African IT industry, and ultimately inspire more young women to pursue careers in technology.

The awards were launched in 2024 by the Wired4Women Tech Forum, in collaboration with ITWeb Brainstorm, supported by Telkom.

“The response to the inaugural Wired4Women Awards last year was phenomenal, and our goal is to further establish this programme, uphold the integrity and independence that define these accolades, and continue raising awareness of the remarkable women in South African ICT,” says Caryn Berman, business development director at ITWeb Brainstorm and board member of Wired4Women.

The 2025 Wired4Women Awards will recognise excellence across the following categories:

• CIO of the Year

• CISO of the Year

• Tech Business Leader

• Tech Entrepreneur

• Top Tech Innovator

• Tech4Good

• IT Business Development Executive

• Rising Star in Security

• Rising Star in Cloud

• Rising Star in Emerging Tech

• Top Tech Student

• Mentor of the Year

• Trailblazing Career Award

Nominations must be submitted by 31 January 2025.

Selection and announcement of finalists and winners:

The judging panel will consist of Wired4Women Forum board members, senior editors from ITWeb, past award winners, academics and other industry experts. Following the announcement of the finalists in February, a rigorous adjudication process will determine the winners.

The winners will be announced at the Wired4Women Awards Banquet on 3 April, at The Forum, Hyde Park, Johannesburg.

Don't miss the chance to celebrate the women making a lasting impact in South African tech – submit your nomination today.