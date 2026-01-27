Wired4Women Awards: Calling top female achievers in SA’s ICT channel

Nominations for the Channel Achiever of the Year must be in by 8 February 2026.

The Wired4Women Awards 2026 are now open for nominations. The Wired4Women Forum and ITWeb Brainstorm are calling on all players in the South African vendor, distributor and reseller environments to help identify exceptional female channel business and sales leaders.

The Wired4Women Awards programme is an initiative of the Wired4Women Forum and ITWeb Brainstorm, with Telkom as the lead sponsor. Launched in 2024, the awards feature 13 categories covering roles from executives and founders to emerging talent.

The Channel Achiever Award – previously known as the IT Business Development Executive (Channel) Award – recognises excellence in ICT channel development and outstanding sales growth.

Nominees must demonstrate the ability to:

• Win new partners and clients.

• Achieve sales metrics and sustained growth.

• Align technology solutions with client needs.

Selection process and announcement of winners

Anyone may nominate a deserving candidate via the online portal, provided the entry meets the criteria and rules.

The judging panel comprises Wired4Women Forum board members, senior ITWeb editors, past award winners, academics and other industry experts. They will review submitted nominations and compile a shortlist for each category. The next phase of the adjudication process includes interviews with shortlisted finalists, after which the judges will select the ultimate winners.

Winners will be announced at the Wired4Women Awards Banquet on 16 April at The Four Seasons Hotel, The Westcliff.

Submit your nominations here: https://www.itweb.co.za/event/wired4women-awards-2026/nominations

Nominations close on 8 February at 23:59 (SAST).