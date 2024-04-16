Wired4Women Awards: R30k to be won by top female tech student

Wired4Women Awards 2024: Celebrating female excellence in the SA tech industry.

The winner of the Top Tech Student category will be awarded the prize of R30 000 in cash, courtesy of the lead Wired4Women Awards sponsor, Telkom. The gala event to announce the winners will take place on 22 May.

The Wired4Women Tech Forum, in partnership with ITWeb Brainstorm and Telkom, is running the first ever Wired4Women Awards programme, aiming to inspire young women and girls with role models to look up to as well as to celebrate their achievements in the tech sector, which remains male-dominated. We have had a fantastic response from the industry to the call for nominations. Luckily, it's not too late to submit nominations for the top female tech student at tertiary level.

The candidates will be judged on:

Successful academic history

Extracurricular adoption of technology

Leadership in student or community tech initiatives.

Do you know an exceptionally talented and dedicated female tech student? Or, alternatively, are you an undegraduate who fits the bill?

To submit your nomination, please e-mail ranka@itweb.co.za without delay. All nominations must be accompanied by a copy of the latest academic records, an endorsement by the relevant academic supervisor or mentor, and/or other proofs of achievements.

Final submission deadline is close of business on Friday, 19 April.

The finalists will be revealed at the end of April and the announcement of the winners will take place at a gala Wired4Women event in Sandton, Johannesburg, on 22 May.

