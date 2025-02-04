Wired4Women: CISO of the Year, Rising Star in Cloud awards proudly sponsored by BCX

Mpho Hlefana, Managing Executive: Marketing, BCX.

BCX has announced its endorsement of the 2025 Wired4Women Awards as the sponsor of two key categories: the newly added CISO of the Year award, and Rising Star: Cloud award.

The Wired4Women Awards were introduced last year by the Wired4Women technology forum and ITWeb Brainstorm to recognise women who are making an impact in South Africa's tech sector, across a wide range of roles – from C-suite leaders and mentors to rising talents, from entrepreneurs and innovators to students.

“As a leader in digital transformation, BCX is committed to fostering a more inclusive ICT sector. This commitment extends beyond our innovative solutions and services – it is embedded in how we drive impact across the industry. That is why BCX is proud to sponsor two key categories at the Wired4Women Awards: CISO of the Year and Rising Star: Cloud,” says Mpho Hlefana, Managing Executive: Marketing, BCX.

The CISO of the Year award recognises a security leader who has excelled in safeguarding her organisation’s digital assets while driving a security-first culture. In an era of increasing cyber threats, this award highlights the vital role of female CISOs in shaping resilient and forward-thinking security strategies. “At BCX, we understand that cyber security is a cornerstone of digital transformation, and empowering women in this critical field is essential for building a secure and innovative ICT landscape,” comments Hlefana.

The Rising Star: Cloud award celebrates an exceptional young professional (aged 35 or younger) who has demonstrated remarkable growth in cloud technology. As cloud adoption continues to accelerate, fostering young talent in this field is critical to South Africa’s digital future. BCX is committed to nurturing the next generation of cloud leaders, ensuring that innovation in cloud computing is driven by diverse perspectives and inclusive opportunities within the ICT sector.

“BCX believes in more than just enabling digital transformation for our customers – we are equally committed to transforming the ICT industry itself. Supporting the Wired4Women Awards aligns with our mission to empower women in technology and create opportunities for meaningful participation. Women need to see that not only is a career in ICT achievable but that there are clear paths to leadership and success,” says Hlefana.

Calling all members of SA’s tech community to submit nominations

While strides have been made in bridging the gender gap in ICT, the reality remains that women hold only 23% of tech jobs in South Africa. “BCX is actively working to change this through initiatives such as Wired4Women, which supports and nurtures female talent in tech. Our approach moves beyond policy commitments to implementing tangible solutions that foster work-life balance, break down internal barriers and create an environment where women can thrive,” concludes Hlefana.

Help us celebrate exceptional women in SA’s tech industry – nominate now!

Nominations are open until 14 February and the winners will be announced at the Wired4Women Banquet on 3 April.