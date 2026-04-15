Wired4Women to honour ICT channel achievers on 16 April

Meet the women driving success in SA’s ICT channel.

The 2026 Wired4Women Awards culminate on 16 April with the announcement of the winners.

The Wired4Women Awards is an initiative of the Wired4Women Forum and ITWeb Brainstorm, with Telkom as the lead sponsor. It was introduced in 2024 to recognise excellence across 13 categories, from rising stars to top business leaders.

The Channel Achiever of the Year category – previously known as the IT Business Development Executive Award – is sponsored by ITWeb and recognises excellence in ICT channel development, as well as outstanding sales performance and sustained growth.

“The ICT channel plays a critical role in driving technology adoption, business growth and innovation across the economy,” says Ivan Regasek, CEO of ITWeb. “ITWeb is proud to support this category as it recognises the individuals who not only deliver strong commercial results, but also build strategic partnerships that enable long-term value for customers.”

Nominees in this category are evaluated on their ability to win new partners and clients, drive consistent sales growth and align technology solutions with client needs.

The judging panel comprises Wired4Women Forum board members, senior ITWeb editors, past award winners, academics and other industry experts. The awards programme is independently audited by Nolands Johannesburg, and the adjudication process includes interviews with shortlisted finalists before winners are selected.

The Channel Achiever of the Year finalists are: Liza Nolte, new business development manager at AfriGIS; Louise Taute, MD of Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa; Natasha Oosthuizen, GM of sales at Tarsus Distribution; Ronelle Naidoo, chief sales officer at Mint Group; and Shalini Boodhooa, senior manager of alliances and partnerships at MTN.

The winner will be announced at the Wired4Women Awards gala ceremony on 16 April at the Four Seasons Hotel, The Westcliff, in Johannesburg.