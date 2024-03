The Wired4Women board members urge the IT community to nominate the most remarkable female leaders, entrepreneurs, mentors and rising stars. Submit your nominations at https://www.itweb.co.za/event/wired4women-awards-2024/. #wired4women #womenintech #womeninbusiness

Through its recently-launched awards, the Wired4Women Tech Froum wants to recognise the achievements of women working in the tech industry and pay it forward, opening doors for future generations.

We need your help to find the women in your industry who are making a difference.

Nominate your winning women today.



