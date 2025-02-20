With Honeywell and Kemtek, the warehouse of the future is already a reality

Warehouse automation with Honeywell

Walter Groenewald, Presales Lead for Honeywell Industrial Automation in META, identifies the two key trends driving changes in the warehousing industry as being digitisation and automation. Both of these developments are already well under way, and Honeywell and Kemtek are continuing to spearhead transformative innovations.

Walter Groenewald – Honeywell - Technical Services Leader (MERTA). (Image: Supplied)

The automation spectrum

Many modern warehouses and distribution centres run on a semi-automated basis, and can be identified as being somewhere along a spectrum that begins with zero automation and ends with fully automated facilities that require no human intervention.

Moving along this trajectory requires the ability to integrate with legacy systems and datasets, and repurpose human resources for better skilled and more rewarding roles.

The power of data

The internet of things (IOT) and machine learning (ML) are key factors in this process. IOT generates datapoints from connected sensors, which is then used by ML algorithms to identify trends and anomalies, and fine-tune processes. Together, these two advances are driving business intelligence (BI), which turns raw data into usable information and actionable insights.

These systems come to the fore in sorting scenarios, where they are able to identify, track and direct items in transit. Enhanced traceability leads to business savings, and is experienced by customers as automated notifications on the progress of their deliveries and simplified returns processes.

This move towards full visibility throughout supply chains not only boosts customer satisfaction and retention, but assists businesses with achieving complete regulatory compliance.

Warehouse automation challenges

The promise and potential of warehouse automation technologies are undeniable, but as with all advances, there are perceived challenges. These include the lengthy ROI on investment in automation (despite the immediate and quantifiable efficiency gains) and the need to balance the needs of the business with human and social factors. Honeywell – whose whole approach to warehouse automation is premised on developing technologies that meet identified business needs – believes that these issues are best addressed by being seen as upskilling opportunities.

Improving conditions for operatives

Many of Honeywell’s warehouse automation devices are engineered to help warehouse operators achieve more in less time, but in ways that are safer, more comfortable and require less physical effort. Handheld devices (including bar code scanners and mobile computers) are increasingly digitising what was once a purely manual task. The data they capture can then be used to assist warehouse staff in making decisions.

Business intelligence can very quickly learn how a specific warehouse runs, and recommend improvements such as optimised picking paths and inventory allocations.

The devices themselves are being designed to be more rugged, more ergonomic and, above all, able to add more value.

Eliminating errors

The latest Honeywell handheld bar code scanners feature impressive capabilities that feed into the warehouse automation trend. These include faster, more accurate scanning and improved abilities to deal with environmental factors and degraded bar codes.

Integrating AI

The ability of dynamic AI algorithms to adapt to changing circumstances and manage variability is improving all the time, and this is an innovation where Honeywell is once again leading the field. The value of AI becomes even more apparent as systems scale and the volume of data involved begins to exceed human capacities.

(Image: Supplied)

Warehousing as a system

Honeywell’s consultative approach to research and development is already bearing dividends for warehouse owners. For example, improvements in connectivity help scanners integrate seamlessly into the overall system and ensure the flow of high-quality information throughout the entire system. Advances such as machine vision and object recognition are already coming on stream, and helping to further reinforce data flows by eliminating errors.

It’s clear that the future of warehousing is in safe hands with Honeywell and Kemtek, and furthermore, it’s a future that’s both bright and approaching at ever-increasing speed.

