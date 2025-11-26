WithSecure Elements EPP selected as number one solution in 2025

WithSecure Elements Endpoint Protection (EPP) has been named the number one Midmarket Solution in the Data Quadrant Awards, winning first place in this year’s report. It achieved a composite satisfaction score of 9.2 out of 10, representing an average of emotional response ratings, vendor capabilities, product features and likeliness to recommend. WithSecure received the highest satisfaction scores on the capabilities of business value created, breadth and quality of features, and ease of data integration. WithSecure Elements EPP earned the highest user satisfaction ratings for its dynamic malware detection and cross-platform support features.
About the report
This award, based on authentic end-user feedback collected by SoftwareReviews, recognises vendors that excel in terms of features, vendor capabilities and customer relationships. Info-Tech Research Group’s Data Quadrant report measures the complete software experience, recognising outstanding software providers in the technology marketplace as evaluated by users.
About Info-Tech Research Group
Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world’s leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30 000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organisations.
