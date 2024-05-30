WithSecure Elements Exposure Management puts businesses ahead of attackers

Get a unified view of your attack surface.

“Organisations have increasingly hybrid environments with unclear borders, yet too many organisations remain stuck in a siloed approach to cyber security,” says Mika Lindroos, Product Director, WithSecure Exposure Management. “This reactive mentality turns activities like penetration testing, threat intelligence management and vulnerability scanning into an endless laundry list of to-dos without clear priorities. The WithSecure Elements Exposure Management puts you ahead of attackers and regulatory burdens with exactly the intelligence you need, right when you need it.”

Exposure Management is a continuous and proactive solution that predicts and prevents breaches against an organisation’s assets and business operations. The solution provides 360° visibility of the attack surface and enables the efficient remediation of its highest-impact exposures through a unified view, thanks to exposure scoring and AI-enabled recommendations.

“With our Exposure Management dashboard, you get a unified view of your attack surface, the business-critical assets at risk and actionable steps that help you eliminate the choke points that attackers love to exploit,” Lindroos adds. “And our AI-powered recommendation engine is like having analysts hunting for attack paths into your organisation 24 hours a day.”

Exposure Management has been meticulously designed for mid-market businesses and their security service partners. It is available through WithSecure Elements Cloud, managed by a trusted service provider or in-house. This flexibility ensures companies can tailor their cyber security to their specific needs. The solution was launched for partners and customers at the SPHERE event on 29 May 2024, which was WithSecure’s annual co-security conference. WithSecure also begins onboarding first partners to Exposure Management immediately.

“Small and medium-sized organisations need the quickest and easiest actions to take to predict and prevent breaches, with Exposure Management built to minimise the effort it takes to remediate exposures while maximising the impact,” Lindroos says.

Find out more about WithSecure Elements Exposure Management at https://www.withsecure.com/en/solutions/software-and-services/withsecure-elements-exposure-management.