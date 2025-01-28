Wits Digital Dome opens to the public

Wits University and mining firm Anglo American invested millions in funding the refurbishment and digitalisation of the 62-year-old Johannesburg Planetarium.

The Wits Anglo American Digital Dome will officially open its doors to the public on Saturday, 1 February.

The Johannesburg Planetarium, which has been transformed into the Wits Anglo American Digital Dome, entered pilot phase in November, and is now ready to offer members of the public a fusion of education, entertainment and innovation.

In 2022, Wits University and mining firm Anglo American announced a multimillion-rand investment in funding the refurbishment, expansion and digitalisation of the 62-year-old Johannesburg Planetarium.

The new Wits Anglo American Digital Dome aims to provide Wits University students, researchers and citizens of Johannesburg with access to a 360-degree visual experience in a digital hub.

According to a statement, they will learn about astronomy and related fields through immersive technology in multi-dimensional, cross-disciplinary worlds.

For the past 62 years, the Wits University-based Planetarium has entertained, inspired and educated hundreds of thousands of learners from all over Gauteng and beyond, it says.

With the new Wits Anglo American Digital Dome, Wits University says it hopes to continue inspiring people and expand the hub to other scientific disciplines through the use of digital technology − from climate modelling and artificial intelligence applications, to new avenues in the digital arts.

Visitors will be introduced to the night sky, the solar system and the Milky Way galaxy through shows at the theatre.

“The Wits Anglo American Digital Dome promises to revolutionise how South Africans engage with science, technology and the arts. Featuring a 360-degree immersive experience, it is the largest facility of its kind in Southern Africa and an innovation hub for education, research and entertainment,” notes the statement.