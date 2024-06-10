Wolfpack Information Risk launches 'Protection in the Pack Series' – practical guide to cyber crime self-defence in the digital age

Craig Rosewarne, MD of Wolfpack Information Risk.

Wolfpack Information Risk, a specialist in cyber security, privacy and resilience solutions, proudly announces the launch of the "Protection in the Pack Series", a comprehensive guide designed to equip individuals, families and organisations with essential digital survival skills.

The cyber threat landscape is a complex and ever-evolving arena that poses significant risks to governments, companies and vulnerable communities. According to a report from Cybersecurity Ventures, it's predicted that cyber crime will cost the world $10.5 trillion annually by 2025.

In today's digital age, technology has become both a blessing and a curse. Like the two faces of a coin, one side shines with convenience, connectivity and opportunity, while the obscured other side harbours threats that evolve as swiftly as the tech they exploit.

Understanding how to defend against cyber threats is as crucial as physical self-defence. The "Protection in the Pack Series" addresses this need by providing a practical, engaging, and accessible approach to cyber security. This series covers a wide range of topics, from basic cyber hygiene to advanced defence techniques, ensuring readers are well-prepared to navigate the digital landscape safely.

Wolfpack's MD, Craig Rosewarne, a renowned expert in cyber security management, has crafted this series with a focus on clear communication, reader engagement and practical application. The content is organised logically, starting with foundational concepts and progressing to more complex topics, making it suitable for beginners and seasoned professionals.

The "Protection in the Pack Series" stands out with its use of real-world examples, case studies and practical tools such as checklists and templates. These elements help readers relate to the material and apply the concepts in their personal and professional lives. Additionally, the series includes reflection questions and further reading suggestions at the end of each chapter, encouraging continuous learning and application.

Visual aids are incorporated throughout the series to enhance understanding and retention of key concepts. Consistent terminology and clear definitions ensure readers can easily follow and comprehend the material.

Wolfpack Information Risk is committed to making cyber security knowledge accessible to all. The "Protection in the Pack Series" is available in physical and digital formats, with attention to accessibility features such as font size, line spacing and compatibility with screen readers.

For more information about the "Protection in the Pack Series" and to access the guide, visit Wolfpack Information Risk's website.