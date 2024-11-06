Wolfpack Information Risk launches webinar to address cyber security skills gap

Busiswa Gwala, Scarce Skills Head and Director at Wolfpack. (Image: Wolfpack Information Risk)

Wolfpack, which positions itself as a leading cyber security firm, will host an exclusive webinar: "Closing the Cybersecurity Skills Gap: Empower Your Organisation with Virtual Technologies and Expertise", on 28 November 2024. This event aims to address one of the most pressing challenges in today's digital landscape – the shortage of skilled cyber security professionals – by introducing innovative solutions designed to enhance organisations' security postures while optimising financial resources.

Event highlights:

Date: 28 November 2024

Time: 9am-10am

Target audience: CISOs, IT managers, HR professionals and finance managers

Key takeaways for attendees include:

For CISOs and IT managers: Scalable cyber security solutions tailored to specific organisational objectives, delivering peace of mind through continuous monitoring and advanced threat detection.

Scalable cyber security solutions tailored to specific organisational objectives, delivering peace of mind through continuous monitoring and advanced threat detection. For HR professionals: An opportunity to maximise Skills Development Levy (SDL) and Workplace Skills Plan (WSP) contributions through cyber security upskilling and creating a safer workplace.

An opportunity to maximise Skills Development Levy (SDL) and Workplace Skills Plan (WSP) contributions through cyber security upskilling and creating a safer workplace. For finance managers: Strategic financial savings and access to top-tier cyber security expertise at a fraction of the cost.

Why attend?

The webinar will explore how Wolfpack's Virtual CISO (vCISO) and Virtual Cybersecurity Team (VCT) services can provide organisations with scalable, expert cyber security support without the financial burden of hiring full-time staff. Attendees will gain insight into fostering a secure, resilient environment and creating a culture of cyber security awareness across departments. Key takeaways will include solutions for IT managers and CISOs looking to enhance security frameworks, HR professionals seeking workforce development aligned with SDL and WSP goals, and finance managers aiming to achieve cost-effective security with resource reallocation for growth.

In today's evolving digital landscape, robust cyber security is critical to organisational success, yet the shortage of trained professionals puts organisations at risk. Wolfpack Information Risk will unveil its vCISO and VCT services during the event to bridge this gap. These virtual solutions are tailored to support organisations struggling with cyber security skills shortages and development needs, helping them meet SDL and WSP requirements while aligning with strategic financial goals.

"Cyber security is no longer just an IT responsibility – it's a vital organisational component," said Busiswa Gwala, Scarce Skills Head and Director at Wolfpack. "Our Virtual CISO and Virtual Cybersecurity Team services offer an opportunity to close the cyber security skills gap and drive growth without added overhead."

To secure a spot at the webinar and learn how Wolfpack's virtual services can strengthen your cyber security posture