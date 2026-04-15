Wolfpack launches range of cyber services in Africa

Helping companies improve their cyber maturity.

Wolfpack Information Risk, which positions itself as a leading African cyber security firm, has launched a comprehensive suite of “as a service” offerings to help organisations assess and improve their cyber maturity across key operational areas. Each offering is underpinned by strategic partnerships and delivered via a SaaS platform and a managed services model to meet all client requirements.

Wolfpack’s model is built around four core pillars:

1. Cyber GRC as a service

Designed to move organisations beyond siloed governance, risk and compliance (GRC) work and manual audit, assessment and questionnaire responses. This service enables more automated evidence gathering through technology integration, policy life cycle management, third-party risk oversight and much more.

Main benefits: A single pane of view for your GRC and tech teams, reduced admin workload (70% savings are possible) and greater oversight and accountability.

2. Workforce skills as a service

Recognising that IT, AI and cyber security skills are needed to unlock digital opportunities for companies, Wolfpack utilises the Skills Framework for the Information Age (SFIA) and a best-of-breed talent management platform to conduct assessments of your teams, highlight skills gaps, run targeted training programmes and measure team progress in real-time.

Main benefits: Helps answer the question – are my IT, AI and cyber teams fit for purpose, do they attract and retain talent, and do they better utilise training budgets?

3. Pentesting and remediation as a service

Traditional penetration testing is no longer sufficient. Wolfpack and its partners provide continuous, real-world testing alongside structured remediation, enabling organisations to identify vulnerabilities faster and close them effectively.

Main benefits: This approach reflects a broader industry shift, with organisations moving away from static testing towards continuous assurance and real-time risk visibility.

4. Incident readiness as a service

With cyber incidents now inevitable, preparedness is critical. Wolfpack provides a consultative approach to assess clients and test and improve their ability to respond to high-impact incidents. This is done through environmental reviews and cyber crisis simulations.

Main benefits: A central platform to build out your incident, DR and BCM playbooks for testing, improvement and response when an incident occurs.

Addressing Africa’s growing cyber risk challenge

South Africa and the broader African region continue to face increasing cyber threats, with organisations across sectors under pressure to strengthen resilience and align cyber security with business strategy.

By combining Wolfpack’s consulting expertise with state-of-the-art, AI-powered platforms, the company aims to help organisations rapidly improve their cyber security maturity.

Do you want to assess how mature your organisation is?

Book a half-hour discovery call to take the next steps at info@wolfpackrisk.com or book time with Selicia Narainsamy.