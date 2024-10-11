Wolfpack offers cyber security awareness bundle to wow employees this October Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Protection in a pack.

“With over 90% of security breaches resulting from human error, it’s essential to address not only technological defences but also the human element,” says Craig Rosewarne, Managing Director of Wolfpack Information Risk.

In honour of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Wolfpack is launching an exclusive “Protection in the Pack” Webinar Series and supporting creatives – all you need to roll out an effective employee cyber crime self-defence awareness programme. The highly discounted bundle consists of four exciting weekly topics: 1) Cybersecurity 101, 2) Phishing, 3) Identity theft and 4) Safe online entertainment.

Each topic includes:

An interactive weekly one-hour webinar talk with demos based on actual cyber crime cases.

E-mail write-ups and invitations to send out.

Short video with South African humour/content.

A mini guide offering guidance to spot red flags.

Infographics.

A full recording of each webinar is available to watch online for six months.

This is a limited-time 75% discounted offer to equip organisations with essential tools to bolster cyber resilience. Wolfpack’s package provides a unique blend of engagement and education for organisations looking to reinforce cybersecurity. Spaces are limited. Companies are encouraged to reserve early and secure their free introductory webinar. Those who missed it or wish to revisit the Cybersecurity 101 webinar on-demand, click here. To learn more about this initiative, visit www.wolfpackrisk.com or contact sales@wolfpackrisk.com.

“As we mark Cybersecurity Awareness Month, it’s crucial to recognise the ongoing threats facing countries, companies and communities globally. At Wolfpack Information Risk, we believe cybersecurity is not just a technical issue – it’s a societal one. Since our founding in 2011, we have dedicated ourselves to supporting organisations and the public in defending against cyber threats while also offering pro bono resources and assistance to victims of cyber crime and harassment. Now more than ever, awareness and resilience are essential for a safer digital future,” says Rosewarne.

This Cybersecurity Awareness Month, let’s work together to bring cybersecurity to life – every day of the year.