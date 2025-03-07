Women in IT: Empower yourself, says SourceWorx GM

Naledi Kgofelo, GM, SourceWorx. (Image: SourceWorx)

In anticipation of International Women’s Day, on 8 March, Naledi Kgofelo, General Manager of SourceWorx, emphasises the significance of the day's theme: ‘For all women and girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment.’ This theme deeply resonates with her.

Kgofelo acknowledges the persistent gender gap in the upper echelons of the IT industry. She believes that if more women were encouraged and empowered to pursue careers in IT, this gap would diminish. Misconceptions and fear often deter many women from entering the IT field.

“When we advertise roles, women typically apply for non-technical positions such as sales, marketing, HR or finance. The technical IT space remains male-dominated. This is surprising, given the number of young women studying towards IT careers,” she notes. By empowering themselves to enter the IT world, women can broaden their horizons and potentially increase their earning power in various areas where skills are scarce.

Transitioning across sectors

“You don’t have to be a developer to work in IT – there are numerous roles in the sector,” Kgofelo explains. Her own background was in operations management before joining SourceWorx in 2023. Holding a Master of Science in the Management of Technology and Innovation, she set out to upskill herself in every area related to SourceWorx's business and the broader IT ecosystem.

“I had to undertake several IT courses to fully understand the world my colleagues operate in daily. This was crucial because I manage managers with IT qualifications, and they speak IT jargon daily. Our clients and peers are all in the IT industry, so I needed to walk and talk IT too. Since joining SourceWorx, I have been trained in software development fundamentals, networking fundamentals, data analytics, security fundamentals, Microsoft 365, cyber security, digital forensics, cloud fundamentals, power platforms – you name it,” she says.

Initially, Kgofelo experienced an inferiority complex. “When people realise you don’t understand their world or speak their language, they may not respect you or take you seriously,” she admits.

To date, she has completed around 20 courses, started and shelved a PhD in the Management of Technology and Innovation, and is now enrolling in a course on business analysis.

“There is a huge buzz about AI, so I have been training on AI and the internet of things. I am currently learning more about machine learning. Whenever new technologies emerge, I strive to empower myself to stay on the same page as everyone else in the technology world,” Kgofelo says.

Blocking off time to grow

Upskilling herself was crucial, as her new role required her to drive the organisation’s digital transformation and automation projects.

“As a General Manager at SourceWorx, I am responsible for our company’s digital transformation. I had to ensure that all systems we use, including all Microsoft platforms, are integrated to avoid reporting on multiple systems and duplications. This would improve productivity and optimal use of our resources. Additionally, I had to identify and automate all company processes and procedures. This required training myself on process automation to eliminate the need for manual forms or templates,” she explains.

"SourceWorx is passionate about developing and upskilling its employees. As a result, I received the support I needed to close the IT knowledge and skills gap." The upskilling and significant transformation within SourceWorx took place over just one year. "I had to study over weekends and after work while still making time for family and personal time,” she says.

Empowering oneself is crucial, Kgofelo asserts. “I believe that as humans, we are the choices we make. If you have ambition or a dream, you need to be intentional about it and do whatever it takes to achieve it. You need to empower yourself with the knowledge and skills necessary to reach your goals,” she concludes.

Kgofelo also empowers herself by allocating time to focus on the most important aspects of her work and home life. “I make time: I review my daily and weekly schedule to ensure I allocate time for family, studies and personal reflection. At the office, I block off time to read contracts, proposals, analyse dashboards to identify trends, make decisions and improve processes. I block this time in my calendar, get my rooibos or green tea, and close the door. Everyone knows they cannot disturb me during this time. My colleagues even bought me a ‘do not disturb’ sign,” she shares.

Allocating unobstructed time allows her to delve into reports and dashboards, identifying potential risks, gaps, quality failures, possible improvements and necessary interventions to improve the systems and implement stringent controls.

Kgofelo believes the presence of certain traditionally feminine attributes contribute to teamwork and a pleasant work environment. “Communication skills and empathy can help drive loyalty and team spirit,” she says.

“When your team engages with you, you need to relate to them. They must not feel like they are talking to a brick wall. You need to forge strong work relationships with your team members, listen to their thoughts and consider their suggestions for improving their departments. This approach makes them feel heard and valued, improving buy-in and support. You cannot do it alone; teamwork is essential,” she emphasises.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kgofelo's journey and insights serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of self-empowerment and continuous learning in the IT industry. By breaking down barriers and challenging misconceptions, women can make significant strides in this field. Kgofelo's dedication to upskilling and her commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive work environment highlight the potential for growth and success when individuals take charge of their own development. As we celebrate International Women’s Day, let us be inspired by her example and strive to create a more equitable and empowering future for all women and girls in IT.

Expert insight

Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook and founder of LeanIn.org, once said: “The word ‘female’, when inserted in front of something, is always with a note of surprise. Female COO, female pilot, female surgeon – as if the gender implies surprise. We need to change this narrative and recognise that women are equally capable and deserving of these roles.”