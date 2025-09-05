Women in Tech initiative benefits 300 tech-curious participants

The 2025 cohort of Huawei SA’s Women in Tech with their certificates.

Since its inception in 2021, Huawei South Africa’s Women in Tech digital skills initiative has trained more than 300 women participants.

This is according to the technology firm, which recently concluded the latest three-day programme of the Women in Tech training programming.

This year’s cohort saw 40 women entrepreneurs and senior managers from the departments of employment and labour, small business development, and communications and digital technologies receive technical training in 5G, artificial intelligence and cloud, along with leadership development from Henley Business School Africa.

The fourth edition also introduced deeper collaboration with the Department of Employment and Labour (DOEL) to link skills to employment pathways, according to a statement.

Referencing World Economic Forum statistics, DOEL minister Nomakhosazana Meth pointed out that estimates show 85 million jobs will be displaced by automation by 2030. However, 97 million new ones are expected to emerge.

“The promise lies in ensuring that women have equal access to the skills and opportunities that these jobs demand,” said Meth.

“This is why digital inclusion must go hand-in-hand with economic inclusion. For South Africa, access to infrastructure and digital skills is not optional, it is essential. Government has invested in broadband connectivity, spectrum allocation and programmes to support youth and women in areas such as digital identity, cyber security and innovation. Partnerships with industry are critical to extend this impact and ensure no one is left behind.

“The Huawei Women in Tech programme invests in women’s futures by creating pathways for high-tech mentorship and knowledge sharing. It aims to include women entrepreneurs and small business owners who have historically been the backbone of the economy. This demonstrates how compliance evolves into collaboration and how collaboration opens the door to innovation.”

Department of Small Business Development director-general Thulisile Manzini added that empowering women in technology is more than a matter of fairness, it is a strategic economic investment. “Women make up more than half of our population. To exclude them is to exclude more than half of our nation’s potential for innovation, productivity and growth.”

Held under the theme “TechHERpreneur”, the training took take place from 27 to 29 August in Johannesburg.

The programme featured a business growth masterclass and practical tech demo. The session showcased accessible technology solutions for small businesses, from smartphones to productivity tools and digital visibility platforms, according to Huawei SA.

A total of 40 women were selected for the 2025 cohort, based on innovation potential, entrepreneurial drive and business growth mindset.

“Leadership development has always been a central part of Women in Tech. Each year we refresh the programme to make sure it stays relevant, combining advanced technology skills with practical leadership and self-mastery,” said Vanashree Govender, senior PR manager for media and communications at Huawei SA.

“Our goal is for participants to leave knowing how to use digital tools and how to lead confidently in a world being reshaped by those tools, The true success of Women in Tech is seen in how these women go on to transform their organisations, their communities and South Africa’s digital economy.”