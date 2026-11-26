Woolworths is increasing available delivery and collection slots by at least 30% across its channels this festive season.

Woolworths is expanding its online grocery offering ahead of the festive season, increasing delivery capacity, and introducing artificial intelligence (AI)-powered search as online food sales continue to grow.

According to a statement, the retailer recorded online food sales growth of 24.1% over the 19 weeks ending 8 November, prompting further investment in its digital shopping experience and fulfilment capabilities.

The latest developments include a refreshed Woolies App, wider availability of Woolies Chef, more online promotions and an increase in delivery and collection slots across its channels.

The updated Woolies App, rolling out across iOS and Android, features a refreshed layout, improved navigation and faster performance, it says.

The app brings together Woolies DASH next-hour deliveries, standard delivery and Click & Collect, allowing shoppers to access different fulfilment options through a single platform.

Woolworths has also expanded its promotional offering, with most Daily Difference deals now available to online shoppers.

According to the retailer, the move is intended to give online customers access to more of the savings traditionally available in-store.

“Customers want shopping to be straightforward, reliable and convenient,” says Liz Hillock, Woolworths director of online and mobile.

“We are improving the entire journey, from finding products and deciding what to cook, to having more choice over when and how an order is fulfilled. The aim is to combine the quality customers expect from Woolworths with technology and delivery options that fit their lives,” Hillock notes.

Woolies Chef, the retailer’s AI-powered food assistant, has been extended to 110 000 customers, with plans to make it available to all Woolies DASH customers by mid-December 2026.

The assistant draws on the retailer's Woolworths TASTE recipe collection to provide meal suggestions and allows customers to add the required ingredients directly to their shopping baskets, it says.

The expansion forms part of the retailer's efforts to use AI to improve product discovery and connect meal planning with grocery purchasing.

Pick n Pay and Checkers are also incorporating AI-powered shopping assistants into their shopping apps. Pick n Pay’s Penny uses Google Gemini to help customers build shopping baskets through text, voice notes and images. Pixie on Checkers Sixty60 uses shopping history and conversational AI to recommend products, suggest recipes, identify deals and anticipate customers’ grocery needs.

Woolworths says it is increasing available delivery and collection slots by at least 30% across its channels to accommodate higher demand during the festive season.

At selected coastal locations, capacity will increase to as much as three times the usual level.

“The additional capacity will give customers more flexibility when scheduling grocery deliveries and collections, including access to next-hour Woolies DASH services in participating areas,” it says.

The retailer says the latest developments form part of its broader investment in connecting digital shopping services with its fulfilment network , with further improvements planned for 2027.