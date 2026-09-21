Workforce AI fluency and process integration essential for enterprise ROI

Catherine de Klerk, Customer Success Manager at Accelera Digital Group (ADG). (Image: AI-enhanced)

As artificial intelligence (AI) moves from experimentation to enterprise-wide deployment, organisations are discovering that the true drivers of return on investment (ROI) are not only technological.

The Google Cloud ROI of AI 2026 report shows the biggest gains come from human capability, organisational readiness and embedding AI into everyday business processes. In other words, cloud and AI investments only create value when people and systems are prepared to use them effectively.

The report identifies high-performing AI ROI leaders, whose financial returns from AI are accelerating year-over-year. What sets these leaders apart is not simply their technology stack, but their investment in workforce fluency and structural integration.

According to the study, 38% of AI ROI leaders embed comprehensive, ongoing AI capability development directly into employee roles, compared to just 18% of peer organisations. This gap in training and fluency is emerging as one of the strongest predictors of enterprise-level ROI.

Catherine de Klerk, Customer Success Manager at Accelera Digital Group (ADG), says this shift reflects a deeper understanding of what it takes to operationalise AI.

“AI fluency is no longer a specialist skill. It’s becoming a baseline competency across the organisation. The companies seeing the strongest returns are those treating AI capability as part of every role, not an optional add-on,” she notes.

AI fluency as a strategic differentiator

The report shows that AI fluency is now a structural requirement for competitiveness. Organisations that invest in continuous training, rather than one-off upskilling, are more likely to scale AI safely, consistently and profitably.

“Employees who understand how to use AI tools, how to evaluate outputs and how to integrate them into workflows become multipliers. They accelerate decision-making, reduce operational friction and unlock new forms of value,” she explains.

This aligns with another key finding: 55% of executives cite faster strategic decision-making as the top measurable outcome of AI, surpassing increased workforce capacity at 52%. AI fluency enables teams to use agent-driven insights, predictive intelligence and automated analysis to make decisions faster than traditional processes allow.

AI is reshaping operating models

Beyond individual capability, the report highlights broader organisational transformation, with 53% of executives saying AI has already caused significant or transformational change to their operating model, signalling that AI is reshaping how enterprises run.

This transformation is visible across industries. AI ROI leaders are nearly twice as likely to have embedded AI into core business processes, with 48% reporting that AI now powers revenue streams or enables new business models, compared to 27% of other organisations. This integration is what moves AI from isolated pilots to enterprise-wide value creation.

“Embedding AI into core processes means rethinking workflows, governance and accountability. It’s not just about deploying models, but about aligning AI to business outcomes and ensuring teams are equipped to use it responsibly,” says De Klerk.

Strengthening proprietary data advantage

The report also reveals that 86% of executives agree that AI implementation has strengthened their proprietary data advantage relative to competitors. This is a critical insight, as data advantage increasingly determines market advantage.

AI ROI leaders are using AI to unify data sources, improve data quality, and generate insights that were previously inaccessible. This strengthened data foundation enables more accurate forecasting, richer customer intelligence and more resilient operational planning.

“AI amplifies the value of enterprise data, but only when organisations have the fluency and processes to use it effectively. Data advantage comes from consistent use, not occasional experimentation,” De Klerk notes.

The human and organisational mandate for AI ROI

The Google Cloud report emphasises that technology alone does not deliver ROI. The organisations pulling ahead are those that invest in people, redesign processes and treat AI as a capability embedded across the enterprise.

As organisations continue to scale AI adoption, their mandate should be to build fluency, embed AI into core workflows, strengthen data foundations and treat AI not as a standalone initiative but as a fundamental operating capability.

“AI ROI is no longer about having the most advanced models, but about having the most prepared workforce and the most integrated processes. When employees are fluent, and systems are aligned, AI becomes a growth engine,” concludes De Klerk.