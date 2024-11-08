Worksoft announces strategic partnership with CestaSoft to expand market presence in SA

Malini Bandi, CEO of CestaSoft Solutions. (Image: CestaSoft)

Together towards a future of innovation!

Introducing our visionary CEO, Malini Bandi, whose leadership at CestaSoft is set to drive transformative growth as we embark on a strategic partnership with Worksoft. This collaboration is not just about expanding market presence; it’s about empowering South African enterprises with cutting-edge automation solutions and localised expertise.

At CestaSoft, we are passionate about reskilling local talent and supporting businesses through the complexities of the digital age. Join us on this journey of innovation as we revolutionise the landscape of automation in South Africa!

Worksoft is proud to announce a strategic partnership with CestaSoft, an internationally renowned technology services provider, to expand its market presence in South Africa. Through this collaboration, the test automation leader will leverage CestaSoft's local expertise and internationally trained consultants to deliver Worksoft's comprehensive solutions, services as well as on-the-ground enablement and support, ensuring that modern enterprise organisations in South Africa can seamlessly navigate the complexities of doing business while benefiting from robust test automation solutions tailored to their specific needs.

"We are thrilled to partner with CestaSoft and strengthen our value proposition in South Africa," said Henry Bush, SVP of Sales at Worksoft. "Their local knowledge and expertise will be invaluable in helping us deliver superior automation solutions that meet the unique challenges faced by South African enterprises. This partnership aligns with our commitment to provide best-in-class support and innovation to our customers globally."

This partnership will enable enterprises to streamline their testing processes across technologies and interfaces, reduce operational risks and achieve faster time-to-market for their business-critical applications.

"We are proud to partner with Worksoft to deliver unparalleled automation solutions to South African enterprises, says Bandi. This collaboration represents a significant opportunity to foster innovation and drive efficiency in our market. By integrating Worksoft's cutting-edge automation technology with our localised expertise, we are well-positioned to meet the unique needs of our customers. At CestaSoft, we are deeply invested in reskilling local talent and empowering businesses with the tools they need to navigate the complexities of today’s digital world. This partnership not only enhances our service offerings, but also reinforces our commitment to advancing business growth and transformation within the region.”

The partnership between Worksoft and CestaSoft underscores a shared commitment to transforming businesses across the globe. Both companies recognise the immense growth potential of organisations in South Africa and view this collaboration as a gateway to the broader African continent. By joining forces, Worksoft and CestaSoft are poised to deliver unparalleled value, innovation and support to enterprises, driving success and growth in an increasingly complex business landscape.