WBBA director-general Martin Creaner at the Broadband Development Congress Africa 2026 in Cape Town.

In 2027, the World Broadband Association (WBBA) plans to focus on helping its members deal with the complexities of artificial intelligence (AI), so that they can realise its true value.

So said WBBA director-general Martin Creaner, speaking this week at the Broadband Development Congress (BDC) Africa 2026, on the sidelines of the Africa Tech Festival, in Cape Town.

The WBBA is a global, member-led organisation that serves as the collective voice for the broadband industry.

Its membership has grown to close to 300 companies in 60 countries from Europe, the US, Latin America and Southeast Asia, and its recent AI research includes interviews with 350 operators.

The organisation mobilises seven working groups annually, each focusing on specific topics of common interest to WBBA members, to produce white papers that address industry challenges and provide actionable insights and recommendations. The working groups serve as pillars of knowledge, innovation and thought leadership within the broadband industry.

It held its congress for its Africa members this week, zeroing in on how they can unlock the next wave of broadband innovation with AI.

“AI has already been at the centre of the WBBA during 2026, but the volume is going to be turned up yet again in 2027,” said Creaner.

“AI is affecting every aspect of life within the telco, within the operator. AI for networks and networks for AI are important, but AI changes the type of people you need, the culture within the organisation, how you handle data , how you deal with security, the types of services you launch, the business models that underpin those services.”

Creaner emphasised the need for engagement about the opportunities surrounding broadband, cloud and AI.

The Africa delegation during the launch of the ION-2030 initiative.

The WBBA BDC, which was sponsored by Openserve and Huawei, also saw the launch of the International Optical Networks Towards 2030 and Beyond (ION-2030) initiative for members in Africa.

ION-2030 is an International Telecommunication Union-driven strategic framework to guide the evolution of global optical connectivity in the age of AI.

It sets out how optical networks should evolve to meet the demands of 6G/IMT-2030, AI, data centres, broadband connectivity, home networking, and integrated sensing and communication.

The launch of the Africa leg of the initiative was led by Creaner, who was joined by speakers and partners.

Industry executives used the launch event to stress the need to connect the African continent, urging collaboration between private sector, policymakers and fellow operators to achieve this goal.

They called for a terrestrial fibre backbone that links African countries directly.

“Africa records more than 100 000 fibre cuts a year, and every dollar invested in network resilience saves five dollars in losses,” said Yongqiang Yuan, vice-president for optical business product line at Huawei. “Submarine and terrestrial cables should back each other up, and mesh backbone routes should give traffic another path after a cut.”

Inland countries that depend on one link across the border can lose all connectivity after a single fibre cut.

To close that gap, Openserve’s executive for carrier and global Amu Maja proposed an open access terrestrial backbone linking national networks from north to south and east to west. “There’s no reason why a data centre in Nigeria cannot connect to a data centre in Ghana directly,” he said.

Networks that detect faults and reroute traffic automatically are the next step for the region, added Dr Jacob Munodawafa, CEO of the Southern Africa Telecommunications Association. “Let’s design our future network to interconnect across our borders,” he said. “Let’s make it borderless.”