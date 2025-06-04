Worry-free cyber security for SMEs

Worry-free cyber security. (Image: Supplied)

Let’s be blunt: if you’re a small or medium-sized business (SME), you’re not flying under the radar, you’re practically lit up like a Christmas tree to cyber criminals. Why? Because you’re valuable and vulnerable. A sweet spot for hackers.

The threats you think only happen to big companies

Ransomware that locks up your data tighter than a vault (unless you pay up).

that locks up your data tighter than a vault (unless you pay up). Phishing scams dressed as your CEO, sneaking into inboxes with “urgent” requests.

dressed as your CEO, sneaking into inboxes with “urgent” requests. Malware hitching rides on innocent-looking attachments like a Trojan horse with WiFi.

SMEs: The juiciest targets (yes, you)

Tight budgets = limited cyber security defences.

Few (or no) dedicated IT staff.

No time for employee training, until it's too late.

And if you’re not attacked yet, it’s probably scheduled for Tuesday.

According to Mastercard’s global survey, nearly one in two SMEs have suffered a cyber attack, and one in five closed down afterward. That’s not just unfortunate; that’s business extinction.

Cyber crime: It’s not just a tech problem

Cyber attacks aren’t just IT issues. They’re business-ending events. Data loss, operational paralysis, reputational implosion, all real, all devastating.

Cyber risk = the danger of your business becoming the next cautionary tale on Reddit.

The threat landscape is spooky, and getting spookier

Enter: Fort Knox Cyber Security

Military-grade cyber security. SME-friendly prices.

You don’t need a R1 million cyber security budget, you need Fort Knox Cyber Security.

Fort Knox Cyber Security brings battle-tested, military-grade protection to businesses that don’t have military-sized wallets.

Fort Knox Cyber Security arms SMEs with the same protection you'd expect at banks, hospitals and defence contractors, but tailored for your budget, your size and your actual needs. No fluff. No fear-mongering. Just facts and firewalls.

Global partner of Trend Micro

Fort Knox Cyber Security is not just a fan, it is the official global partner of Trend Micro and its world-class worry-free solutions.

That means:

24/7 threat detection and response (with real human analysts).

Award-winning endpoint protection.

Built-in e-mail security and ransomware defences.

All powered by Trend Micro’s globally recognised AI and threat intelligence platform.

platform. Delivered, supported and managed by Fort Knox Cyber Security, your friendly local cyber command centre.

Fort Knox Cyber Security

makes cyber security easy, not intimidating

With Fort Knox, you get:

Military-grade protection.

No IT jargon, no “gotchas”.

Fast, friendly onboarding.

Monthly pricing that won’t break your coffee budget.

Summary:

You wouldn’t leave your office door unlocked.

Why leave your digital front door wide open?

Hackers are hoping you're too small to notice. Fort Knox makes sure they’re the ones who regret knocking.