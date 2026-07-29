X-CTEM needed to slash risk and boost resilience

Necati Ertugrul, CSO of CyberCyte.

Beyond continuous threat exposure management (CTEM), organisations now need proactive and extended CTEM (X-CTEM) to reduce cyber risk and cut the noise in security environments.

This is according to Necati Ertugrul, CSO of CyberCyte, who was speaking during a webinar hosted by CyberCyte and its South African partner, Cybershure.

“Seventy-three percent of incidents occur due to unknown or unmanaged assets and 50% of all data breaches stem from failures in risk management practices,” he said. “CTEM is a vital framework to address these challenges, offering transformational benefits to organisations.”

Ertugrul said most organisations do risk assessments and security tests, but these represent only a point in time and are generally not continuous. “There is always a time gap in identifying new risks. Organisations spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on security solutions, but many aren't able to validate whether these tools are working effectively or perform the necessary remediations. This can be due to a lack of resources, other priorities and noise in their systems,” he said.

“With so many security tools in place, security teams are drowning in data and focusing more on managing these tools than reducing risk. SOC teams can’t keep pace with alerts, and prioritising and responding to vulnerabilities is becoming more difficult,” Ertugrul said.

He outlined how CTEM creates a risk-based framework to enable continuous discovery and response for organisational infrastructure and third parties. AI is transforming cyber security and slashing the time to discover vulnerabilities with CTEM frameworks, he said.

“Implementing a CTEM framework allows organisations to understand and prioritise risks and reduces the risk of breach threefold,” Ertugrul said. “CyberCyte X-CTEM with AI provides best-in-class hygiene management, shadow IT discovery and deep analysis to identify and prioritise vulnerabilities and threats.”

Andrzej Jarmolowicz, Operations manager at CyberShure.

He demonstrated how CyberCyte’s unified risk management framework for CTEM and GRC uses AI to help discover, analyse and validate risk, map to compliance frameworks and remediate risk with automated or guided remediation workflows to make the organisation more resilient. CyberCyte delivers continuous, automated and unified exposure visibility across IT, OT and IOT environments, taking organisations from noise to clarity. CyberCyte consolidates security programmes, reducing overheads by up to 50% and addressing security information overload, he said.

It also enables continuous compliance with live scoring against over 25 frameworks, and integrates with XDR, VM and more to validate through agent-based and agentless data collection for endpoints, networks and cloud.

“CyberCyte’s highly scalable managed services include continuous testing, code security testing, GRC assessment, GRC compliance audits, penetration testing, GRC implementation and compliance audit, compromise assessment and TPRM – detailed tracking of third-party compliance through surveys, exposure analysis and in-person interviews," Ertugrul said.

Andrzej Jarmolowicz, Operations manager at CyberShure, highlighted the South African office of CyberShure, which he said distributes leading cyber security solutions – including CyberCyte. “CyberCyte is a product we believe the local market really needs. Among its unique benefits are the time and resource savings it offers SOC teams by identifying which alerts are critical and need to be attended to,” he said.