X has successfully reduced the penalty imposed on it by the Competition Commission. (Image created with GenAI)

X Corp was able to “run rings” around the Competition Commission after the parties agreed it would provide two years of training and support for local news publishers instead of the three initially imposed after a two-year market inquiry into the media’s ability to operate sustainably .

This is according to World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck, commenting on the deal that the CompCom and X – as well as X.AI or SpaceX Super Intelligence – entered into that will see X offer support and X.AI train publishers on managing AI access to their content.

The settlement, announced yesterday, is one of the outcomes of a two-year probe by the commission that culminated in the Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry (MDPMI) final report, released last November.

The inquiry examined how digital platforms, AI chatbots and advertising technology affect competition and the financial sustainability of South Africa’s media industry.

The MDPMI aimed to address market features undermining the media’s ability to inform citizens and hold those in power to account, through a package of remedies and recommendations requiring action from both publishers and government.

“The inquiry found that major global platforms (Google, Meta, Microsoft, TikTok, X and AI companies such as OpenAI) dominate key gateways through which South Africans access information, namely search, social media and AI-powered tools,” the CompCom said in a media statement last November.

The other major platforms had reached agreement with the commission before the MDPMI final report was published.

Settling up

The commission and billionaire Elon Musk’s companies agreed X will run a two-year monetisation support programme for qualifying publishers and provide digital literacy programmes for adults and/or children, while X.AI will train publishers on Grok settings and managing access to their content.

As a result of the findings, the anti-trust body requires X to make all its monetisation programmes available locally and provide training workshops, under three-year publisher support and digital literacy commitments. It requires X.AI to train publishers on its products’ controls and opt-out protocols, including the use of news content to train large language models.

Under the settlement, access to X’s monetisation programmes will cover existing tools and those released in South Africa over the two years under its normal roll-out schedule.

Both X and X.AI appealed to the Competition Tribunal, with the bids now withdrawn after the commission amended X’s remedies and made X.AI’s a voluntary undertaking.

Report cards

“It feels as if X was able to run rings around the Competition Commission. Nothing they have agreed to appears to represent a win for SA media,” says Goldstuck. “X persuaded the commission to formally approve it training the media on how to become more active users of X.”

In an annexure to the final report, the commission references X as stating it understood the challenges facing South African news media and the effort required to develop platform-specific strategies. It offered training to help publishers use X and explore monetisation and potential news partnerships.

Competition Commission spokesperson Siyabulela Makunga says the agreement with X and a separate voluntary undertaking with X.AI translate the inquiry’s remedies into practical support for local publishers.

World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck.

“The Competition Commission has secured commitments that will help qualifying South African news publishers earn revenue on X and make informed choices about the use of their content,” Makunga says.

MDPMI chairperson James Hodge says the “significance lies in moving from remedies to implementation, with support that helps local publishers navigate an evolving digital landscape”.

Little to show

Yet, the commission’s final report found that X’s monetisation opportunities offered little benefit to South African news publishers. Four South African news publishers identified by the commission earned a combined $914.25 through X’s Creator Revenue Sharing programme.

X is quoted in the report as saying it did not track accounts belonging to news media, disputing that the figures reflected the full number of publishers and journalists enrolled in its programmes.

Referral traffic from X to South African news media fell from 6.81% in 2023, to 0.51% in 2024. (Image created with GenAI)

In addition, the MDPMI report found that changes to X’s algorithm reduced the visibility of posts containing links, cutting referral traffic to news websites.

The commission said X made unilateral changes, despite acknowledging news media as key contributors of original and engaging content on the platform.

Falling flat

Between 2022 and 2024, posts containing links by South African news media declined by 35% to 45%, the CompCom found.

The MDPMI states that Daily Maverick experienced a 76% decline in referral traffic from X between 2022 and 2024, while Arena Holdings reported a 47% decline for one of its most-followed titles over the same period.

Moneyweb recorded a 43% decline between 2023 and 2024, Independent Media a 55% decline for a vernacular title from March 2022 to 2024, and Maroela Media a 46% decline between 2022 and 2024.

The commission also found that referral traffic from X to South African news media fell from 6.81% in 2023, to 0.51% in 2024.

Class rules

The monetisation support programme launches within six months of the amended remedies taking effect, with workshops twice a year covering revenue tools, analytics and content strategies. The workshops will also cover how publishers can manage the use of their content on X, including whether public posts and data are used to train Grok.

Publishers must attend at least one workshop, apply and meet X’s rules and integrity criteria to access the programmes. Premium accounts will be provided where necessary for two years, after which publishers must pay to retain access.

Where there is sufficient demand, workshops will be recorded and translated into up to five vernacular languages. Separately, X.AI will provide training twice a year, for two years, on Grok settings and robots.txt protocols for managing access to website content.

The commitments apply to South African print, online, radio and video news organisations reporting primarily on current affairs or public-interest events. They must belong to either the Press Council or the Broadcasting Complaints Commission.