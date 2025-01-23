Xerox named sustainability leader for third consecutive year

(Image: Supplied)

Xerox has retained its position as a sustainability leader in Quocirca’s Sustainability Leaders report for the third consecutive year. Once again, Xerox has been rated as the strongest across the print industry for its completeness of offering, which evaluates the breadth and depth of product portfolio, recycling programmes, remanufacturing/refurbishment and sustainability services. This annual market assessment highlights how a multifaceted approach encompassing product improvements, innovative services and environmental transparency has helped Xerox reinforce its leadership position in 2024.

The report recognises that Xerox has built on its net-zero 2040 commitment, made significant progress in improving the environmental performance of its products with increased energy efficiency and use of recycled materials, and continues a commitment to innovation. Xerox's Verified Carbon Neutrality Service, remanufacturing strategy, CareAR remote service capabilities, expertise in analytics and the broad portfolio of workflow automation solutions were all specifically recognised in the report as helping clients reduce their environmental footprint.

“Sustainability has been codified into Xerox’s company values since it was founded. Xerox is strongly positioned to support organisations in creating and maintaining sustainable workplaces and the company offers a growing range of products and services designed to reduce environmental impact. It has a clear strategy to enhance its products with new environmental features and expand its services to focus on digital workflow automation using AI-powered solutions such as RPA and intelligent document processing (IDP).”

– Quocirca report 2024

In response to this report, Terry Antinora, senior vice-president and head of product and engineering at Xerox, said: “Xerox remains committed to leveraging technology and services to drive workplace efficiency while also helping clients improve their sustainability. Through innovations like our Verified Carbon Neutrality Service and CareAR, we've maintained our position as a leader in the complete offering of sustainability-led products, services and solutions.”

Read the Xerox Quocirca report.