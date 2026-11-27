Find the cracks before year-end. (Image: Treescape Technologies)

The report that normally takes three days now takes five. The one person who knows where the numbers come from is already on leave. Someone asks a simple question about the year’s performance, and three departments give three different answers. Add auditors, budget reviews and a skeleton crew over the festive shutdown, and small cracks become real risk.

The good news is that you can find those cracks before the new year. These 10 questions will show you where the weak points are.

The 10 questions

Where your data lives

1. Do you know where your critical data lives? Many businesses struggle to account for the spreadsheets, exports and inbox attachments that quietly feed their reports.

2. Do your systems agree with each other? If finance, sales and operations report different figures for the same customer, December is spent reconciling instead of analysing.

Whether you can trust your reports

3. Can you produce your key year-end report without manual fixes? Every copy, paste or “quick adjustment” creates another opportunity for error.

4. Would two people building the same report get the same number? “Active customer” or “net revenue” can mean different things to different teams.

5. Do you know how current your data is? A dashboard showing last week’s position as if it were today’s is worse than no dashboard.

Who owns it and who can see it

6. Who is accountable for data quality? If the honest answer is “everyone”, the practical answer is “no one”.

7. Do you know where personal data sits, and whether it is handled in line with POPIA or GDPR? Customer and employee details often remain in old spreadsheets, exports and inboxes, with little oversight of who can access them or how long they are retained.

Whether it survives the shutdown

8. What happens if a data feed fails on 27 December? Integrations and scheduled loads do not take leave, and no one may notice before the first working day of January.

9. Does your reporting depend on one person? If a single colleague knows how the numbers come together, their leave is your risk.

Whether you are ready for January

10. Can your leadership see the full-year picture and plan the first quarter from it? If leaders wait weeks for a trusted view of the year, Q1 starts on guesswork.

How Treescape can help

Do any of the questions make you uncomfortable?

Left unresolved, these gaps can lead to failed data feeds going unnoticed, delayed reporting, audit queries and budgets based on figures no one can confidently verify. Treescape Technologies helps businesses connect their systems, standardise their reporting, put clear ownership around their data and set rules for how long personal data is kept, so the numbers hold up when it matters.

Make this the last chaotic December

Year-end will always be busy. It does not have to be a scramble.

Treescape works with mid-sized and large businesses to address the data challenges behind these questions. If you would like to understand where your own data processes may be falling short, visit treescape.co.za or contact the Treescape team to discuss how we can assist you.