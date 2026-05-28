Yoco buys AI-native operating system Dyner

Yoco has snapped up Dyner.ai.

Fintech firm Yoco has acquired Dyner. ai, an AI-native operating system built for restaurants and independent businesses, for an undisclosed amount.

In a statement, the company says the acquisition marks a step in Yoco’s evolution from a payments company into a broader commerce and operations platform for independent businesses.

It notes that over the last year, Dyner has quietly built an intelligent operating system for restaurants that simplifies operations across inventory, supplier workflows, reporting, margins and day-to-day management.

Many of Dyner’s customers, including the likes of Plato Coffee, are already Yoco merchants, creating a natural alignment between the two companies.

The founders of Dyner, Thalentha Ngobeni and Chris du Plessis, are both actuaries who previously worked at Discovery within Adrian Gore’s office and Discovery Invest, respectively, before founding Dyner.

Yoco points out their experience across strategy , systems, operations and analytics shaped Dyner’s approach to building intelligent software for the complexity of running restaurants.

“From our earliest conversations, it was clear that we shared a deep belief in the importance of independent businesses to the South African economy and the role technology can play in helping them thrive,” says Carl Wazen, co-founder and chief business officer at Yoco.

“What impressed us most was not only the quality of the product, but the speed, intensity and ambition with which the Dyner team immersed themselves in the realities of running a restaurant and built their product alongside their customers.”

Yoco believes AI will fundamentally reshape how independent businesses operate over the coming decade by helping owners reduce operational complexity, identify important trends earlier, automate repetitive work and make better decisions.

It notes that independent businesses account for an estimated 35-40% of South Africa’s economy and support around 60% of employment, yet most still lack access to sophisticated operational software and AI-powered tools.

“As was the case with digital payments and previous technology waves, the earliest benefits of AI are largely prioritised for affluent consumers and large enterprises,” Wazen adds. “Independent business owners are again left behind. At Yoco, we believe these businesses deserve access to the very best tools and infrastructure available, built for their unique context. Just as we helped democratise access to digital payments, we see a similar opportunity with AI.”

By joining Yoco, the Dyner team will continue building the platform independently while gradually integrating go-to-market, operational and support capabilities into Yoco’s broader platform and merchant ecosystem.

According to the fintech firm, the partnership will allow Dyner to leverage Yoco’s infrastructure, scale, and merchant reach to accelerate AI adoption across more than 200 000 merchants and beyond.

For independent business, this partnership means access to intelligent tools that simplify operations, surface important insights, reduce costly inefficiencies, ultimately giving owners more time to focus on serving customers and creating meaningful experiences.

“We founded Dyner with the belief that independent businesses deserve the same quality of operational technology and intelligence historically reserved for large enterprises,” says Ngobeni.

“After spending extensive time alongside restaurant operators, we are convinced that AI will fundamentally reshape how independent businesses operate over the next decade. Joining Yoco gives us the infrastructure, reach, and platform to accelerate that vision at a far greater scale.”