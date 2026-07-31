Yooz and Sage expand access to purchase-to-pay automation across additional Sage markets

CEO of Yooz, Laurent Charpentier.

Yooz, the trusted expert in purchase-to-pay (P2P) automation, and Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses, today announced the expansion of Yooz's Purchase-to-Pay automation solution across additional Sage markets, following a successful rollout in France earlier this year.

As organisations continue to prioritise finance automation, Sage research found that 79% [1] of chief financial officers say process automation is a top priority for improving operational efficiency. The expanded availability brings Yooz's intelligent P2P automation capabilities to more organisations using selected Sage products, helping finance teams automate manual processes, strengthen financial control and improve visibility across their operations.

As an independent software vendor (ISV) within the Sage ecosystem, Yooz's cloud-based solution enables organisations to automate the end-to-end P2P cycle, reducing manual effort while improving efficiency, accuracy and compliance.

Juha Harkonen, VP Commercial Partner, Sage, said: "Finance leaders are looking for connected solutions that simplify operations, strengthen financial control and give their teams more time to focus on higher-value work. By expanding access to Yooz's Purchase-to-Pay automation capabilities through Sage, we're giving customers access to an integrated solution that helps reduce manual effort, improve visibility across financial workflows and build more efficient finance operations."

The combined solution enables organisations to:

Strengthen financial control with AI-assisted invoice processing, three-way matching, fraud detection and audit-ready compliance.

Automate the end-to-end P2P cycle, reducing manual effort and accelerating invoice processing.

Give finance teams greater visibility and operational control through real-time budget tracking, reporting and configurable approval workflows.

Integrate seamlessly with Sage through API connectors, creating connected finance workflows across the organisation.

Scale as their business grows, through a cloud-based platform that supports multiple entities, unlimited users and access from both desktop and mobile devices.

Laurent Charpentier, Chief Executive Officer of Yooz, said:"For more than 15 years, Yooz has helped organisations simplify and automate complex purchase-to-pay processes across multi-entity and multi-ERP environments. By expanding our partnership with Sage, we're bringing together trusted finance technology and intelligent automation to help even more organisations improve efficiency, strengthen control and accelerate digital transformation."

The expanded availability is being rolled out across selected Sage products and markets, including the UK, Ireland, Africa, the Middle East and France, with additional markets, including North America, planned as the rollout continues.

[1]The CFO Growth Code: The 4 Habits of High-Performing CFOs, FT Longitude for Sage, 2025.



