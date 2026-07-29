You don’t need to start from scratch: A practical path to 24x7 security operations

A threat blocked in one customer environment hardens detection rules across the rest of the community. (Image source: 123RF)

Ask any South African security leader what their ideal security operations centre looks like, and they will probably describe the same picture. A unified analytics platform. Real automation. Round-the-clock human eyes. A team that catches the breach before the board does.

Ask them what is in the way, and the answer is also the same. Budget already committed to last year's EDR rollout. A SIEM contract that does not expire for another 18 months. A small team that cannot be redirected to a 'transformation' without dropping the business-as-usual workload. A board that does not want to hear the words 'rip and replace'.

The honest position is that the modern SOC does not require any of those compromises. The less honest position is the one most procurement conversations still assume.

The all-or-nothing SOC is a procurement myth

For most of the last decade, SOC projects in South Africa were sold as monolithic decisions. Either an organisation bought the whole stack, signed the multi-year SIEM contract and accepted the integration tax, or it stayed where it was. The result, predictably, was that most organisations stayed where they were, because the leap was financially and operationally impossible to justify.

That model is breaking down for two reasons. First, the threat picture no longer accommodates a 'we will get to it in 2028' answer. Ransomware operators are running automation against South African targets in real-time. Second, the platforms themselves have evolved to support phased adoption. A 24x7 SOC capability can now be added in layers, on top of what an organisation already runs, rather than instead of it.

A framework that matches operating reality

KHIPU Networks, which has been delivering managed security operations into UK and South African customers for over 15 years, builds it’s SOC programme around a five-stage maturity model. It is not theoretical. It is the product of five years of customer feedback across public sector, higher education, financial services and mid-market enterprise.

The stages, in summary, look like this:

Foundational defence. Perimeter security is in place and logs flow to a SIEM, mostly for compliance. There is no dedicated team triaging in real-time. Most South African mid-market organisations sit here today. Operational integration. The 'analyst-in-a-box' stage. A 24x7 expert analyst overlay is deployed on top of the organisation's existing EDR and SIEM. No migration, no software replacement. Tuning reduces noise dramatically. Pre-approved automation parameters allow instant isolation of compromised endpoints. Integrated threat detection. Visibility expands beyond the endpoint. Network telemetry from firewalls, identity infrastructure such as Active Directory and Microsoft 365, and hybrid cloud workloads all flow into a unified SOC view. Analysts can now spot identity anomalies such as impossible traveller logins. Behavioural defence. Contextual automated playbooks handle sophisticated, lateral threats. If a user triggers a dormant phishing payload, the platform isolates the user, quarantines the file and restricts movement across the network. The autonomous SOC. Total telemetry consolidation into one platform. Continuous tracking and automated remediation. Human analysts move from chasing alerts to threat hunting and strategic optimisation.

Most South African organisations do not need to start at stage five. They need to know where they are today and what the next deliberate step looks like.

What 'analyst-in-a-box' actually means in practice

The stage two model is the one that solves the most pressing operational problem in South African enterprises: the absence of out of hours coverage. The SOC ingests telemetry from existing Microsoft Defender, Microsoft Sentinel or alternative SIEM and EDR deployments. Highly tuned analyst processes plus pre-built automation playbooks then drop the meaningless noise, isolate verified threats and execute pre-approved containment actions in real-time. If something surfaces at 3am, the response is automated and immediate. It is not waiting on a human inbox.

This matters in two specific ways for South African boards. First, it preserves existing software investment, which is the single biggest objection in most SOC procurement conversations. Second, it converts an under-resourced internal security team into something closer to a strategic function, because the routine triage workload is no longer their problem.

The community effect that nobody talks about

There is a second, less obvious advantage to a managed SOC framework. A threat blocked in one customer environment hardens detection rules across the rest of the community. South African organisations defending themselves in isolation are an easier target than the same organisations defending themselves inside a shared intelligence framework. This is not theoretical. KHIPU's existing customer footprint, including long-running public sector deployments in the United Kingdom and South African enterprise accounts, already operates on this model.

"South African security leaders are not asking for another platform. They are asking for an operating model that works inside the budgets, contracts and team sizes they actually have. The phased SOC framework lets them reach 24x7 protection without unpicking the investments they have already made, and without waiting for a transformation project that nobody is going to approve in this economic climate." - Darren Fisher, Regional Sales Manager, KHIPU Networks South Africa

The next step is a conversation, not a procurement

KHIPU Networks is hosting a private executive roundtable on the 'Journey to the SOC' at Brickfield Canvas in Cape Town on Thursday, 3 September 2026, in partnership with Palo Alto Networks and Obscure Technologies. The session is built for CISOs, CIOs, CTOs and senior technical leaders responsible for SOC strategy. Attendance is intentionally limited to keep the discussion candid.

Reserve your seat

Journey to the SOC Executive Roundtable. A private peer discussion on phased SOC transformation.

Date: Thursday, 3 September 2026

Time: 10am to 3pm SAST

Venue: Brickfield Canvas, Cape Town

Audience: CISOs, CIOs, CTOs and senior security and infrastructure leaders. Attendance is strictly by invitation.

Hosted by KHIPU Networks, in partnership with Palo Alto Networks and Obscure Technologies.

To request your invitation, visit: https://www.khipu-networks.com/event/a-soc-for-any-stage-of-your-journey/.