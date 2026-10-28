Young entrepreneurs selected to create digital jobs

The National Programme for Job-Generating Entrepreneurs will connect young founders with mentors and global youth leaders. (Image source: iStock)

Ten young South African entrepreneurs, including founders of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) businesses, have been selected for a national programme aimed at helping them grow their ventures and create employment.

The National Programme for Job-Generating Entrepreneurs, led by global youth leadership organisation One Young World, with the Ichikowitz Family Foundation as its founding partner, will connect the entrepreneurs with mentors, business networks, prospective investors and commercial partners.

The initiative targets business founders aged 18 to 35, whose enterprises have the potential to generate employment. It forms part of the legacy of the One Young World Summit, which will take place in Cape Town from 3 to 6 November.

While the programme does not provide direct funding, it aims to strengthen the commercial relationships and market access participants need to expand their businesses and create jobs.

Kate Robertson, co-founder of One Young World, says: “South Africa’s youth unemployment challenge demands more than preparing young people to find jobs. We must also support the entrepreneurs who have the vision and potential to create them.

“These 10 remarkable young South Africans are already turning ideas into opportunity. Our ambition is to ensure the Cape Town summit gives them access to the networks, expertise and partnerships they need to grow their businesses and create more jobs long after November.”

“Investing in young people means more than recognising their potential. It means helping them build the businesses, create the jobs and unlock the opportunities that will shape South Africa’s economic future,” notes the Ichikowitz Family Foundation.

The selected techpreneur participants are:

Christiaan van den Berg − JOBJACK: A digital recruitment platform connecting unemployed South Africans with entry-level jobs.

Ntwenhle Linda − Qandalami and Bunye Qanda: Poultry businesses creating rural employment and supporting food security .

Merishka Harilall − Alter Ego Promotions and Spenda Holdings: Marketing, promotions and related ventures that provide young people with income and work experience.

Mandla Mazibuko − Jobox: An employment platform connecting young people with employers, educational institutions and funders.

Akhil Boddu − Zaio Institute of Technology: A technology training business equipping unemployed young people with software development, data and AI skills.

Bonolo Matjila − Golden Hour: An emerging South African skincare brand.

Huzaifa Khan − Resolute Education: An education technology company expanding access to coding, robotics and future-skills training.

Navhani Tshikosi − HRA Transportation: A student transport and logistics business creating income opportunities.

Thapelo Nthite − Botlhale AI: An artificial intelligence business developing accessible digital services in African languages.

Thobey Cooper − Thobey Cooper and Fierce Creative Academy: Fashion and creative education ventures developing opportunities in the creative industries.

The young entrepreneurs will attend the One Young World Summit in Cape Town before joining the organisation's global network of more than 20 000 young leaders across over 190 countries.

They will also participate in tailored mentorship with established figures in SA’s start-up ecosystem.

The programme is scheduled to culminate in a demo day, provisionally planned for late May 2027, when participants will have an opportunity to pitch their businesses to prospective investors and commercial partners.

Ivor Ichikowitz, chairman of the Ichikowitz Family Foundation, says the initiative was intended to help young entrepreneurs expand their businesses and create employment for their peers.

“This initiative is about turning youth ambition into youth employment − equipping young entrepreneurs to grow their businesses, create opportunities for other young people and become catalysts for broader economic growth.

“When young Africans create jobs for young Africans, the impact reaches far beyond individual businesses: it helps unlock the potential of an entire generation.”

The programme's longer-term impact will depend on whether the selected businesses can convert mentorship, networks and commercial connections into sustainable growth and additional jobs.

The planned demo day is intended to provide a platform for participants to pursue the partnerships and investment needed to support that expansion.