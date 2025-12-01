Young scientists to fly SA flag in global contest

From left: Albertus Willem van Niekerk, Dzunisa Chauke, Ismaail Hassen and Milla Vorster.

Four young scientists will showcase their award-winning innovations at the World Innovative Science Project Olympiad in Bali, Indonesia, from 10 to 13 December.

The selected young scientists are: Dzunisa Chauke, a grade 12 pupil from Khanyisa Education Centre; Milla Vorster, grade 11 at Curro Durbanville in Stellenbosch; Ismaail (Miles) Hassen, grade 11 at Greenside High School in Johannesburg; and Albertus Willem (Wium) van Niekerk, grade 10 at Paul Roos Gymnasium in Stellenbosch.

The Olympiad is an international science fair held annually in Indonesia, organised by the Indonesia Scientific Society, bringing together young scientists from around the world to showcase their research, innovation and scientific projects.

According to a statement, the learners will travel under the guidance of delegation leader Jane Wasonga, Eskom Expo Johannesburg regional science fair director.

The statement notes Chauke will showcase his research project, titled “Synthetic vs non-synthetic voices”, which is an offline and voice-classification system capable of distinguishing human voices from AI-generated synthetic audio.

Vorster is set to exhibit “The organic palette: Bioprinting vascularised organs” research project, which tackles producing vascularised tissues via 3D bioprinting.

Hassen will spotlight his innovation: a compact wearable device that offers real-time obstacle detection, GPS tracking and tactile or audio feedback.

Van Niekerk will showcase his research project that explored whether lavender essential oil could serve as an eco-friendly alternative to chemical fungicides used in citrus production.

Eskom Development Foundation acting CEO Mologadi Motshele, says: “By developing a strong pathway of skilled and enthusiastic scientists and innovators through the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists, we can build a more promising future for South Africa.

“We wish our ambassadors well and encourage them to take the opportunity to learn from international judges and incorporate the feedback received into enhancing their research projects.”

Eskom Expo executive director Parthy Chetty adds: “South Africa proudly sends four exceptional learners to the International Science Fair in Indonesia. We congratulate them for their curiosity, dedication and innovative spirit, and wish them every success as they showcase South African talent on the global stage.

“Their achievement reflects strong mentorship, community support and the power of science education to transform lives. We urge schools, educators and young people across the country to be inspired by their example, pursue STEMI opportunities, and collaborate boldly. Together, we can nurture future innovators who will solve local and global challenges.”