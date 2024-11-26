Youngsters fly SA flag in global science, tech contests

Seventeen young SA scientists and innovators vie for the BRICS innovation prize in Russia.

Young South African innovators and science stars will have an opportunity to showcase their research and innovation projects at the BRICS Young Innovator Prize and ExpoCiencias Nacional 2024.

Seventeen young SA scientists and innovators have joined 150 of their peers in Sochi, Russia, to compete for the top prize in the BRICS Young Innovator competition.

Additionally, two high school learners – Aman Pati and Raees Khan – are set to represent SA next week at the ExpoCiencias Nacional, in the city of Villahermosa, in Mexico.

An initiative of the BRICS Young Scientist Forum (BRICS YSF), the young innovator prize identifies and rewards top research and innovation projects, including the use of artificial intelligence (AI), in environmental protection and materials science.

It recognises the contributions of talented young entrepreneurs and researchers, whose innovative solutions have the potential to significantly improve socio-economic conditions and environmental sustainability across BRICS nations.

As 2024 chair of BRICS, Russia is hosting the ninth BRICS YSF, from 25 to 29 November, in Sochi, where the winners of the BRICS Young Innovator Prize will be announced.

The Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) has selected five young innovators and 12 scientists to compete for the prize in Russia.

The themes for this year include green technologies for the chemical, food and agricultural industries, AI technologies, and the special category “palladium and future technologies”.

According to the DSTI, Caroline Matenchi, CEO of Agr-Smart Tech, is among the five innovators in the SA delegation. The soil testing company empowers farmers and food producers with innovative agritech solutions to enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability.

Professor Katleho Moloi, acting deputy dean in the faculty of engineering and the built environment at the Durban University of Technology, is among the 12 selected scientists.

Moloi’s research interests include the application of AI in power and energy systems, condition monitoring and renewable energy systems. He was recently granted the status of chartered engineer by the Institute of Engineering and Technology in the UK, notes the DSTI.

Aman Pati and Raees Khan will represent SA at the ExpoCiencias Nacional 2024in Mexico.

Meanwhile, grade 11 learners Pati and Khan will showcase their research projects at the Mexican expo from 3 to 7 December.

This followed nominations made by a panel of academics and professionals at the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists International Science Fair (ISF), which took place in September.

About 500 Mexican projects and 12 international projects from Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa are expected to be presented at the event.

According to a statement, Pati, 17, was the Eskom best innovation award recipient and a gold medal winner at the Eskom Expo ISF.

Pati will present a theoretical study of the ‘Revolutionizer’ mechanism − a low-cost, fuel-free and environmentally sustainable alternative for rocket launches. Concerned about the exorbitant costs and harmful emissions during rocket launches, he aimed to find an alternative solution to rocket launches where the fuel-free rocket would reach low Earth orbit with zero black carbon emissions.

As a first-aider, Khan, 17, recognised a need in his community for a centralised platform to store medical histories and an automated healthcare device. He began coding and developing a device to effectively serve his community's needs, in the form of the ‘Portable Automated Healthcare Device’.

The device has a blood oxygen monitor, thermometer and glucose monitoring capability. It has exhibited significant effectiveness and demonstrated promising results when utilised appropriately, notes the statement.

Mologadi Motshele, acting CEO of the Eskom Development Foundation, comments: “We are thrilled that our young scientists have earned the prestigious honour of representing South Africa at the upcoming International Science Fair in Mexico.

“Science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education plays a crucial role in shaping our future leaders and problem-solvers. By supporting and celebrating their achievements, the Eskom Development Foundation is also highlighting the importance of investing in STEM education to prepare the next generation for an ever-evolving world.”

Eskom Expo executive director Parthy Chetty adds: “We are honoured to have received an invitation from the Mexican National Science Fair to participate in this year’s ExpoCiencias Nacional, marking our [first] return to a Mexico-hosted science fair since 2017.

“Building and sustaining relationships within the international science community is essential in providing our home-grown talent with opportunities to compete on a global stage. These events allow our learners to network and collaborate with like-minded peers − all skilled and passionate about engineering and innovation.”